If your birthday is today: Put the past behind you, and prepare to make a big change. Opportunity is within reach. Channel your energy into improving your most important relationships and engaging in your favorite pastimes. You deserve to achieve peace of mind.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) An online journey will lead you in a new direction. A chance to use your skills differently will lead to interesting partnerships. Reconnect with someone you haven't seen in a long time.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Don't overspend or let anyone take advantage of you financially. Unfinished business will leave you in an awkward position. Damage control will be necessary.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Use reason when dealing with people delivering ultimatums, and you will find a way to get them to see things your way. A change is likely to happen quickly. Go with the flow.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Helping someone who has assisted you in the past will make you feel good. A sales pitch may entice you, but make sure you can afford the buy-in. Stick to what you can afford.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Listen to someone's plan, but don't make any hasty commitments. Concentrate on your health and emotional well-being. Don't hesitate to do your own thing. Your ideas will be sound.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Being observant will keep you out of trouble and allow you to make a wise decision. Distance yourself from a situation that is causing confusion or making you feel bad.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) You can repair a damaged partnership if you are willing to accept some of the blame. An exciting new perspective on something you've always wanted to do will encourage you to take a chance.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Avoid taking on too much of a financial burden or giving the impression you are capable of doing something you cannot. Take a moment to rethink.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Don't let someone's flirtation or poor judgment lead to a bad decision. The more hands-on you are, the easier it will be to control the outcome.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Don't let your personal life interfere with your work responsibilities. Recognize when someone is taking advantage of you. Focus on getting ahead, not on pleasing someone who doesn't deserve you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) A hobby or self-improvement project will push you to pursue an exciting path. Reconnect with old friends, and plan a virtual reunion. A forgive-and-forget attitude is favored.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Finish what you start, and honor your promises. A lifestyle change will improve an important relationship. If you have doubts, say what's on your mind.
