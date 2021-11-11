The University of Dubuque’s Bisignano Art Gallery will play host to a bird’s-eye view of area landscapes as part of an exhibit.
“The Flying Eye: Recent Photos by Robert C.V. Lieberman” opens today, with a free reception taking place from 6 to 7:15 p.m. in the gallery. The reception is in conjunction with “The American Soldier Solo Show,” which will begin at 7:30 p.m. in John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center.
Like his famous father, Archie, Lieberman is an accomplished photographer. He has been flying drones for years, from simple toy versions to the best that technology has developed.
“While it seems that everyone loves to take photos, not everyone takes photos from 100 feet in the air,” said Alan Garfield, director of the art gallery. “As all drone photographers love to tell you, it’s a bit different up there. And it is. To see more drone photos than you’ve ever seen in one place, visit this show.”
“The Flying Eye: Recent Photos by Robert C.V. Lieberman” is free and open to the public through Friday, Nov. 19.
Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, during the academic year. The gallery also is open in conjunction with major events in John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center. Visit the exhibit and watch a video at gallery.dbq.edu.