If your birthday is today: Be the one to make a difference this year. Get things done and you will rise to the top. Don't be a follower when taking the lead is in your best interest. Do what you do best.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Avoid temptation and overindulgence. Be the voice of reason. Work to make a difference and do what you can for those who ask for help.

Recommended for you

Tags