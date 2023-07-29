If your birthday is today: Be the one to make a difference this year. Get things done and you will rise to the top. Don't be a follower when taking the lead is in your best interest. Do what you do best.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Avoid temptation and overindulgence. Be the voice of reason. Work to make a difference and do what you can for those who ask for help.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Keep an open mind, be resourceful and don't be afraid to change direction or make a move. Trust and believe in yourself.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Nurture relationships that count and walk away from those who stand between you and your dreams. Let personal growth be your goal.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Wait until you have verified facts before you make a decision. You can stabilize your position and make life easier if you are direct.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Be resourceful, and you'll save yourself aggravation. Put more effort into spending quality time with loved ones.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Adjust your routine to fit your schedule. Take care of time-sensitive matters. A change of pace or a new interest will improve your lifestyle.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Aim for the stars. Don't stop or wait for others to catch up; note what's important to you. Listen to your heart.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) A partnership will help you save money. Speak up about your wants and be ready to negotiate. A change may not excite you initially, but give it a chance.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Learn as you go. Mingle with people who share your interests. A self-improvement project will lift your spirits.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Keep life simple. Figure out what you need to do. Dedication and persistence will pay off. Don't complicate matters with contradictions.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Consider your plans before making a move. Get the go-ahead from those affected by your decisions. Keep everything in the open to alleviate problems.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) You'll find purpose if you help people. Participation will open doors to new beginnings. Discipline and kindness will pay off.