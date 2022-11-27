Call 563-556-3305 before 8 a.m. to make lunch reservations.
Thursday, Dec. 1: Chicken noodle soup, cornbread, fresh carrots and celery, banana and cookie.
Friday, Dec. 2: Breaded cod with tartar sauce, French fries, Harvard beets, pears and Oreo dessert.
Monday, Dec. 5: Barbecue chicken, au gratin potatoes, green beans, fruit cocktail and pudding.
Tuesday, Dec. 6: Liver and onions (sub: Salisbury steak), baby bakers, carrots, peaches and pie.
Wednesday, Dec. 7: Country fried steak with country gravy, mashed potatoes, Capri vegetables and lemon bars.
Thursday, Dec. 8: Cream of chicken over a biscuit, coleslaw, apricots and Scotcheroos.
Friday, Dec. 9: Roast pork with gravy, rice pilaf, dinner roll, pumpkin bars and applesauce.
Monday, Dec. 12: Sweet ‘n’ sour chicken, fried ride, broccoli, tropical fruit and apple turnover.
Tuesday, Dec, 13 Barbecue pulled pork, baked beans, pistachio salad and lime pear Jell-O.
Wednesday, Dec. 14 (Christmas Meal): Ham, cheesy hash browns, green bean casserole, cranberry fluff, cream de mint cake.
Thursday, Dec. 15: Broccoli and cheese soup with crackers, ham sandwich, peaches and chocolate supreme cake.
Friday, Dec. 16: Loaded chicken casserole, coleslaw, dinner roll, fruit cocktail, cupcake and ice cream.
Monday, Dec. 19: Pepper beef steak over white rice, Italian vegetables, peaches and banana pudding with vanilla wafers.
Tuesday, Dec. 20: Meatloaf, baby bakers, mixed vegetables and brownie.
Wednesday, Dec. 21: Lemon pepper chicken, mashed potatoes, cheesy cauliflower, fruit cocktail and banana bars.
Thursday, Dec. 22: Lasagna, garlic bread, lettuce salad, pears and Butterfinger dessert.
Friday, Dec. 23: CLOSED.
Monday, Dec. 26: Apple glazed pork patty, hash brown casserole, corn and peach crisp.
Tuesday, Dec. 27: Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, fruit cocktail and caramel apple cake.
Wednesday, Dec. 28: Tilapia, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, pineapple and bread pudding.
Thursday, Dec. 29: Beef tips with noodles, Cascade vegetables, pears and cherry chip cake.
Friday, Dec. 30: Sloppy Joes, potato chips, apricots and cookie.
