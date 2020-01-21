SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound, 585 County Road Z, will host its Memory Café from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, to celebrate the close of Memory Café’s fourth year. There will be a review of the past four years and a discussion of hopes for the café in 2020.
People who are experiencing memory loss, mild cognitive impairment, early Alzheimer’s or other dementia and their caregivers are invited to attend.
It is open to anyone in the tri-states. There is no cost. A new activity is planned each month.
For more information, call Coni LaBarbera at 608-748-4411, ext. 188, or visit www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.