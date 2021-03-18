Fly-By-Night Productions will offer a free virtual series of discussions about law and justice using the plays of William Shakespeare to explore issues facing the county, according to a press release.
Discussions hosted by the Dubuque theater company will be based on the book, “A Thousand Times More Fair: What Shakespeare’s Plays Teach Us About Justice,” by Kenji Yoshino.
Discussions will take place:
- 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 20: The Avenger and the Doomed, “Titus Andronicus” and “Romeo and Juliet.”
- 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 18: The Lawyer and the Judge, “The Merchant of Venice” and “Measure for Measure.”
- 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 15: The Investigator and the Intellectual, “Othello” and “Hamlet.”
Copies of “A Thousand Times More Fair” are available at River Lights Bookstore, 1098 Main St., with a 15% book club discount.
Register for a Zoom link at www.flybynightdubuque.com. For more information, call 563-599-9486 or email info@flybynightdubuque.com.