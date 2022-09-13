If your birthday is today: Think about what you want to achieve this year. Call on people who can change the dynamics of a situation. Patience and understanding will bring about forgiveness and clarity.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Take care of your responsibilities. A disciplined attitude will attract the help you require to get things done on time.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) An open mind will take you to places that exhilarate you. You'll discover you can handle more than you anticipated. A change at home will lead to contentment.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Invest in the things that bring you joy. Doing the work will save money. A unique idea will change the way you do things.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Anger won't improve anything. Distance yourself from anyone who takes advantage of you or purposely leads you astray.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Refuse to let anyone get in your way. Stick to the truth and make changes based on facts. Carry out your ideas as planned.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Start a business or a hobby that excites you. Don't ignore a loved one because you are too busy. Share your dream, and you'll get support instead of a lecture.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Don't share your secrets. Consider forming partnerships, sharing expenses or embarking on something new.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) You'll gain perspective regarding certain relationships if you listen to what others want. Plan to do the work yourself.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Address confusion head-on. Hard work will help you make progress. You'll gain the most leverage if you mix business with pleasure.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Wrap your head around what others expect of you, and don't stop until you feel satisfied with what you achieve. Someone who wants your attention will mislead you to get their way.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Hang on to your cash. Offer suggestions, but don't pay for others' mistakes. Expand your interests. Seek out things you enjoy.
LEO (July 23-Aug 22) Put your emotions aside and concentrate on what's essential. Be receptive to suggestions, and follow through with plans that show promise. Seek out and promote the truth.
