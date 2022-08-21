Some of us delight at the opportunity to stock up on freshly sharpened pencils and untarnished notebooks; others dread the thought of going back to days spent sitting cramped up in a wooden desk. Some of us look forward to meeting new friends and teachers; others might simmer with anxiety over the thought of having to endure another painful round of ice breakers.
Regardless of where you land on the spectrum, enough has been written on the experience that there is a chapter book out there to make any kid in your life feel seen.
Here are a few recently published picks that anyone between ages 8 and 12 might enjoy.
“Merci Suárez Can’t Dance,” by Meg Medina (Candlewick Press, 2021)
Merci Suárez is not ready for seventh grade and all the expectations that go with it. Her teachers assume she’ll be able to tackle every class just as easily as her older brother did, her frenemy Edna Santos is just as obnoxious as ever and what is this feeling she has whenever she looks at Wilson Bellevue, the co-manager of the school store?
Merci does her best to roll with the punches, but with her grandfather’s Alzheimer’s worsening every day and the pressure of the Love Ball approaching, she isn’t sure how she can handle it all.
With the help of her colorful friends and family, Merci might just make it.
This book is the sequel to the 2018 Newbery Award-winning “Merci Suárez Changes Gears.”
“The Unteachables,” by Gordon Korman (Balzer + Bray, 2019)
In alternating chapters, readers meet the students of the “unteachables” class — students who, for one reason or another, have been deemed too much trouble for the “regular” classroom — and Mr. Kermit, the most burnt-out teacher in school who is still being punished for a scandal that happened years ago.
Despite everyone’s assumptions about how the year will go, Mr. Kermit and the students end up bonding over their misfit status.
Plus, the kids — anger management, reading troubles, other complications and all — end up teaching Mr. Kermit just as much as he teaches them.
With a mix of humor and tenderness, readers will go away from this book feeling inspired to cause a little mayhem and approach the world with a little more compassion.
“Too Bright to See,” by Kyle Lukoff (Dial Books, 2021)
This book is a blend of ghost stories and the story of a kid’s last summer before middle school.
Bug has always known that there are ghosts in the house. It’s an old house — it makes sense that there might be a ghost or two. But why does it seem like the ghosts are trying to communicate something all of a sudden?
Bug is convinced it has something to do with the fact that Uncle Roderick recently passed away, but Uncle Roderick’s ghost wouldn’t destroy things or hurt people, right?
Meanwhile, Bug’s best friend Moira has suddenly decided to be boy-obsessed and determined to find the perfect makeup look for middle school — two things Bug has zero interest in.
This book is perfect for tweens who are fond of horror, enjoy bittersweet stories and might need a reminder that being true to themselves is the best way to prepare for any school year.
Whether the young readers in your life feel excitement, nervousness or dread, hopefully they can find a book to help them feel seen. Relating to characters in books can be a powerful way to help us all feel less alone. You can find all these books and more at your local library or bookstore.
Keimig works in the youth services department at Carnegie-Stout Public Library in Dubuque. Email her at bkeimig@dubuque.lib.ia.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.