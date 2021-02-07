Hardcover Fiction
1. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
2. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
3. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
4. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Atria
5. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab, Tor
6. The Prophets, Robert Jones, Jr., Putnam
7. The Searcher, Tana French, Viking
8. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
9. The Guest List, Lucy Foley, Morrow
10. The Liar’s Dictionary, Eley Williams, Doubleday
11. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
12. Detransition, Baby, Torrey Peters, One World
13. Outlawed, Anna North, Bloomsbury Publishing
14. Ready Player Two, Ernest Cline, Ballantine
15. A Thousand Ships, Natalie Haynes, Harper
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
2. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
3. Keep Sharp, Sanjay Gupta, M.D., S&S
4. A Promised Land, Barack Obama, Crown
5. Wintering, Katherine May, Riverhead Books
6. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain, George Saunders, Random House
7. Let Me Tell You What I Mean, Joan Didion, Knopf
8. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
9. Just as I Am: A Memoir, Cicely Tyson, Harper
10. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey, Crown
11. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown
12. Breath, James Nestor, Riverhead Books
13. The Best of Me, David Sedaris, Little, Brown
14. The Doctors Blackwell, Janice P. Nimura, Norton
15. Land, Simon Winchester, Harper
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper Perennial
2. Shuggie Bain, Douglas Stuart, Grove Press
3. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
4. Interior Chinatown, Charles Yu, Vintage
5. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
6. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
7. Home Body ,Rupi Kaur, Andrews McMeel
8. Bridgerton: The Duke and I, Julia Quinn, Avon
9. Devotions, Mary Oliver, Penguin
10. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
11. The Only Good Indians, Stephen Graham Jones, Gallery/Saga Press
12. News of the World, Paulette Jiles, Morrow
13. Homegoing, Yaa Gyasi, Vintage
14. Parable of the Sower, Octavia E. Butler, Grand Central
15. This Tender Land, William Kent Krueger, Atria
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. On Tyranny, Timothy Snyder, Tim Duggan Books
3. The Body Keeps the Score, Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin
4. The Body: A Guide for Occupants, Bill Bryson, Anchor
5. The Warmth of Other Suns, Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage
6. The Truths We Hold, Kamala Harris, Penguin
7. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
8. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, One World
9. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
10. My Grandmother’s Hands, Resmaa Menakem, Central Recovery Press
11. How to Do Nothing, Jenny Odell, Melville House
12. The Education of an Idealist: A Memoir, Samantha Power, Dey Street Books
13. The Color of Law, Richard Rothstein, Liveright
14. The Fire Next Time, James Baldwin, Vintage
15. Quit Like a Woman, Holly Whitaker, Dial Press
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Bridgerton: The Viscount
Who Loved Me, Julia Quinn, Avon
4. Bridgerton: An Offer From a Gentleman, Julia Quinn, Avon
5. Bridgerton: Romancing Mister Bridgerton, Julia Quinn, Avon
6. Bridgerton: The Duke and I, Julia Quinn, Avon
7. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
8. Bridgerton: To Sir Phillip, With Love, Julia Quinn, Avon
9. I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, Maya Angelou, Ballantine
10. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
Early & Middle Grade Readers
1. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Amari and the Night Brothers, B.B. Alston, Balzer + Bray
3. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Greenwillow Books
4. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
5. When You Trap a Tiger, Tae Keller, Random House Books for Young Readers
6. Everything Sad Is Untrue: (a true story), Daniel Nayeri, Levine Querido
7. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
8. The Ickabog, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic
9. Katie the Catsitter, Colleen AF Venable, Stephanie Yue (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
10. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
11. Nicky & Vera: A Quiet Hero of the Holocaust and the Children He Rescued, Peter Sís, Norton Young Readers
12. Skunk and Badger, Amy Timberlake, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Algonquin Young Readers
13. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
14. This Is Your Time, Ruby Bridges, Delacorte Books for Young Readers
15. Twins, Varian Johnson, Shannon Wright (Illus.), Graphix
Young Adult
1. Concrete Rose, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
2. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
3. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
4. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
5. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
6. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
7. Wings of Ebony, J. Elle, Denene Millner Books/Simon & Schuster (BYR)
8. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
9. Clap When You Land, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books
10. The Black Friend: On Being a Better White Person, Frederick Joseph, Candlewick
11. The Cousins, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
12. Cemetery Boys (An Indies Introduce Title), Aiden Thomas, Swoon Reads
13. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Ember
14. Last Night at the Telegraph Club, Malinda Lo, Dutton Books for Young Readers
15. These Violent Delights, Chloe Gong, Margaret K. McElderry Books
Children’s Illustrated
1. Little Blue Truck’s Valentine, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
2. We Are Water Protectors, Carole Lindstrom, Michaela Goade (Illus.), Roaring Brook Press
3. Ambitious Girl, Meena Harris, Marissa Valdez (Illus.), Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
4. Champ and Major: First Dogs, Joy McCullough, Sheyda Abvabi Best (Illus.), Dial Books
5. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
6. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
7. Kamala and Maya’s Big Idea, Meena Harris, Ana Ramírez González (Illus.), Balzer + Bray
8. Antiracist Baby, Ibram X. Kendi, Ashley Lukashevsky (Illus.), Kokila
9. Eyes That Kiss in the Corners, Joanna Ho, Dung Ho (Illus.), Harper
10. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
11. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
12. Telephone Tales, Gianni Rodari, Valerio Vidali (Illus.), Enchanted Lion Books
13. Kamala Harris: Rooted in Justice, Nikki Grimes, Laura Freeman (Illus.), Atheneum Books for Young Readers
14. Oona, Kelly DiPucchio, Raissa Figueroa (Illus.), Katherine Tegen Books
15. Outside, Inside, LeUyen Pham, Roaring Brook Press
Children’s Series
1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
2. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
4. Who Was/Is...?, Kirsten Anderson, et al., Penguin Workshop
5. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
6. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
7. Keeper of the Lost Cities, Shannon Messenger, Aladdin
8. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
9. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
10. The Princess in Black, Shannon Hale, Dean Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Candlewick