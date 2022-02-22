The Dubuque Symphony Orchestra will host its annual Student Concerto Competition on Saturday, April 30, according to a press release.
Piano, strings, woodwind, brass and percussion students in grades 8-12 are invited to participate.
The competition offers an opportunity for young artists to develop solo music performance skills and enhance their music performance portfolio, the release stated. Competitors will perform one movement of an orchestral concerto or other orchestral work, not to exceed 10 minutes in length.
Applicants must be a member of the Dubuque Symphony Youth Ensembles or live within 50 miles of Dubuque and be enrolled in grades 8-12.
First place winners are not eligible to enter the competition the following year. Applicants can perform as instrumental soloists or as part of a duet, trio or quartet.
The first place winner will be awarded $500 and could be invited to perform their concerto movement with the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra the following season under the direction of William Intriligator. Performances with the DSO typically take place on either the Summer Melodies or Arts Trek education concerts.
The second place winner will be awarded $300 and could be invited to perform their concerto movement with the Dubuque Symphony Youth Orchestra the following season.
The third place winner will be awarded $100 and also could be asked to perform with the Dubuque Symphony Youth Orchestra.
An honorable mention certificate could be awarded.
Contestants must submit an application form to the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra no later than Friday, April 1. The application form and rules can be found at www.dubuquesymphony.org.