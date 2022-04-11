If your birthday is today: Put a positive spin on whatever you pursue. Take time to think about the long-term effects of your decisions. Reassess matters and decide what's best for you. Moderation and a simple lifestyle will ease stress.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Clearing clutter and taking care of unresolved issues will lighten your load and lift your spirits. Do something exhilarating.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Be specific regarding what you are willing to offer others. Honesty may be provocative, but it will help you resolve issues swiftly.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Take care of yourself and your responsibilities. A moderate plan will allow you the freedom to manipulate the outcome if necessary.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Draw on people who have skills that complement what you have to offer. Putting together a team will help you navigate solutions.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Stick to what you know and do best. Avoid getting involved in something that disrupts your life or harms your reputation. Concentrate on financial matters.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Try to understand what others need. Think about how best to get what you want without slighting someone who counts on you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Collect information and share your thoughts. Share interests and expenses with someone like-minded.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Look at every possibility and situation; you'll come up with a unique way to keep everyone happy. Don't let emotions take the reins.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Being impatient will be costly. Look for a bargain or wait until you can pay for something outright rather than going into debt.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Consider making changes at home that will help you relax. A discussion will help resolve a nettlesome issue.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Keep a watchful eye, but don't feel inclined to make a move just because someone wants a change. Pay attention to what's important to you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Evaluate your position, finances and stress level, and you'll come up with a strategy to lower anxiety. Having a plan in place will encourage you to budget wisely and refuse temptation.