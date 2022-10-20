Event: Riders in the Sky, Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series.
Time/date: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Event: Riders in the Sky, Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series.
Time/date: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28.
Site: John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.
Cost: $28-$40 for general admission; $23-$35 for UD faculty and staff, UD alumni, parents of current UD students, military and veterans, and groups of 10 or more; first ticket $5 for UD students, with additional tickets $23-$35. Ticket prices increase by $5 at midnight the day of the event. Tickets can be purchased from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 90 minutes prior to events at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
New this season, the Heritage Performing Arts Loyalty System (H-PALS) allows patrons to earn rewards. For every $200 spent on eligible events, patrons receive one free ticket (valued up to $50) to their choice of eligible event.
Tidbits
The quartet has been performing for more than 40 years, singing “Woody’s Roundup” in “Toy Story 2,” which was the start of a number of Disney projects, including two albums, both of which won Grammy Awards.
Riders in the Sky continue to produce episodes of the award-winning “Ranger Doug’s Classic Cowboy Corral” on Sirius/XM.
Since the first performance in November 1977, Riders in the Sky has amassed more than 7,200 appearances, appeared on the Grand Ole Opry, recorded 40 albums and toured throughout the world.
Riders in the Sky have accumulated honors, including membership in the Western Music Hall of Fame, Wrangler awards from the Cowboy Hall of Fame and Western Heritage Museum, awards from the Academy of Western Artists, enshrinement in the Walkway of Western Stars, among others.
The group is made up of lead singer Ranger Doug (Douglas B. Green), Woody Paul (Paul Chrisman) on fiddle and vocals, Too Slim (Frederick Owen LaBour) on string bass and guitar, and Joey the Cowpolka King (Joey Miskulin) on accordion.
Dominick Gaspie
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.