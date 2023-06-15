Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
GALENA, Ill. — A special Songwriters Showcase Open Mic Night hosted by Lenny Wayne will take place at 7 p.m. today at Galena Center for the Arts, 971 Gear St.
The center will celebrate Fête de la Musique, an international celebration of music, arts and culture. Participants are encouraged to sign up to sing or play an instrument. Sign-up begins at 6:30.
The free event will take place outdoors, weather permitting. Refreshments will be available. Donations are welcome.
For more information, visit galenacenterforthearts.com.
