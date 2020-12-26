Shalom Spirituality Center, 1001 Davis St., will host several virtual events in the coming months, in addition to a book club offering and a writer’s conference.
- “New Awakenings: From One Season To Another” will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 7, 14, 21 and 28; Feb. 4, 11, 18 and 25; and March 11 and 18 via Zoom. Facilitators Mary Potter Kenyon and Sister Marge Burkle, OSF, will lead the 10-week program, exploring how the “sacredness and the ordinary” holds spiritual and personal growth.
Using the book, “The Circle of Life: The Heart’s Journey Through the Seasons,” by Joyce Rupp and Macrina Wiederkehr, the program serves as a support system in navigating the first three months of the new year. The cost is $50 and does not include the book. A limited number of books are available in the Shalom Spirituality Center gift shop. Register and prepay by Tuesday, Jan. 5.
- “Sacred Art of Listening and Heart Sharing” will take place from 6:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 12, Feb. 9, March 9, April 13 and May 11 via Zoom. Facilitators Sister Ginny Heldorfer, OSF, and Cheri Loveless will lead the workshop based on the book, “A Hidden Wholeness: The Journey Toward an Undivided Life,” by activist Parker J. Palmer.
Participants will be invited to listen to their inner wisdom and others’ through heart sharing in a confidential circle of trust. Each session includes prayer, book discussion, reflection, journaling and personal sharing. The cost is $25 and does not include the book.
Books can be purchased through River Lights Bookstore, 1098 Main St. Participants are asked to purchase the copy that includes the DVD. Limited to six participants. Register and pre-pay by Friday, Jan. 8.
- “Scripture in Times of Disruption” will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, via Zoom. Facilitator Sister Sarah Kohles, OSF, will offer an opportunity for people to encounter the Bible anew and consider its connection to their lives. Kohles is a Scripture scholar. She has served as an adjunct professor at Loras College and Wartburg Theological Seminary.
- Faith Writers: Monthly Writer’s Group will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 19, Feb. 16, March 16, April 20 and May 18, via Zoom. Facilitated by Kenyon, the group allows time to share up to two pages of writing, with an opportunity for feedback and critique. Contact Kenyon at mkenyon@shalomretreats.org for more information.
- Reading That Matters Book Club will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 26 and March 2. Facilitated by Sister Eileen Miller, OSF, the group will read, “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontent,” by Isabel Wilkerson. The cost is $6 per discussion and does not include book. The book is available at River Lights Bookstore. Registration is required the Monday before each event.
- Faith Writer’s Conference will take place Friday, Feb. 19, and Saturday, Feb. 20, via Zoom. Literary agent and author Cynthia Ruchti will be the keynote speaker. Other presenters will include W. Terry Whalin, Shelly Beach, Lillian Daniel, David LaBelle, Mackenzie Ryan, Mike O’Mary and Kenyon.
Workshops will include self-editing, marketing techniques, social media, Christians writing for secular markets, writing your faith story, book promo opportunities, as well as inspirational messages and an author panel. The cost is $125. A limited number of scholarships are available. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/y7aq4vbv. Register and prepay by Wednesday, Feb. 17.
For more information or to register and prepay, visit shalomretreats.org, email info@shalomretreats.org or call 563-582-3592.