A childhood fight with my mother sent me swirling to the attic, where I madly searched for documents that would prove I was adopted.
I had no evidence of this, other than my incensed conviction that I could not possibly be related to this crazy woman. When I found no actual papers, I forged some by stuffing an old legal envelope and marching dramatically into the room where my mother was saying, “Here are my adoption papers and proof that you’ve been lying to me all these years!”
Surely my brave bluff would force her into a confession, but alas, her reaction of genuine mystification crushed me. We were indeed related to each other, after all and for evermore.
In another childhood fantasy, I had an identical twin, who had been adopted by another family at birth.
In real life, I was an only child, often lonely, so in this scenario, I would one day locate a twin who would know me, love me unconditionally and complete me because there would be no misunderstandings between us twins.
“Have you ever met any twins?” a friend later asked me, when I confessed this romantic dream. “My twin sister and I fight all the time!”
And later, my childhood friends who were adopted set me straight on what made someone your “real” parent. It was love, care, struggle and time — not biology.
Yes, my mother and I were very different people and we often clashed. But after decades as an adult orphan, I can still hear my mama’s burst of laughter that day when I dramatically presented those false documents and how I just had to laugh, too.
Later as adults, it was our most difficult differences that bonded us like two best friends.
So whenever Mother’s Day rolls around without her, I take comfort in Jesus’ words, “I will not leave you orphaned.”
I imagine a day when we meet again, when all the real and important mysteries will be revealed.