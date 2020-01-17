A harrowing true story to save thousands of lives is thrillingly portrayed in the World War I epic “1917.”
Two British privates must warn nearby forces to call off an attack on the Hindenburg Line. The mission would save more than 1,600 lives.
The film stars George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Mark Strong, Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch. It’s directed by Sam Mendes (“Skyfall”).
“1917” is a visually ambitious piece of filmmaking. It is comprised of long takes seamlessly edited together to appear as one-long continuous shot.
This shooting and editing technique helps plant the viewer in the time period with the characters. Through remarkable production and sound design, you feel every movement in the war-torn environments.
From crawling through the mud and bodies, flailing in streams of water and pushing through small towns, the “one-take” illusion pays off. I haven’t seen battlegrounds look this authentic in a film.
There’s a shot involving the use of flares that showcases cinematographer Roger Deakins’ knack for creating beautifully lit imagery. Another take involving artillery in the trenches during the finale is breathtaking.
While it’s easy to gush over Mendes and Deakins’ technical achievements, the story is just as compelling. The gravity of it is delivered through gripping performances, namely from MacKay.
The physical and emotional turmoil that MacKay portrays on this two-hour journey through hell is remarkable. He’s at the forefront for the entire runtime, and he packs a dramatic punch.
Through the pulsating tension and lack of cuts, Thomas Newman’s score is felt strongly. Tense when needed, and resoundingly inspiring toward the finale, Newman delivers a powerful musical companion to the visual feast.
Mendes hasn’t made a conventional war epic. He finds a way to tell this story from a different perspective that makes it unique. Just as Christopher Nolan did with “Dunkirk,” “1917” defies the normal structure of storytelling. This different approach pays off as it adds necessary claustrophobia and tension to the experience.
“1917” is a brutal, authentic and unforgettable glimpse into the front lines of World War I. Bolstered by gorgeous cinematography, powerful performances and an inspiring real-life story, “1917” is one of 2019’s finest films.
I think we might be looking at our next Best Picture winner at the Oscars. Only time will tell when we find out next month.
I give the film 5 stars out of 5. “1917” is rated R and runs for 1 hour and 59 minutes.