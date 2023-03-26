Twenty-three years ago, I wrote a column in this space about my divorce, calling it, “The hardest column to write.” The gods must be chuckling because this one’s harder. At 70, I have early Alzheimer’s disease — or Alzie’s, as I call it, because that has a friendlier sound.
A few months back, I was touched by the outpouring of support I received from readers after reporting that I was newly suffering from anxiety. It turns out that this rapid onset of new unreasonable worries can be an early symptom of the disease.
My friends and family are concerned and wonderful. Some suspected something was wrong when I forgot a birthday, lost my place in a script while speaking publicly, couldn’t summon a name, screwed up the calendar, misspelled words or eerily repeated myself with the same words and in the same tone. (My grandmother, who had the disease, did this herself, but I was blind to the similarity.)
My family and my husband (a ferociously loving scientist whom I call Left Brain) have been amazing, despite the fact that this radically changes the trajectory of our collective future plans. Their philosophy is for me to respect the disease and let myself grieve, but make the most of everything while I can.
My friends scattered around the globe can’t love me hard enough, inviting me to visit or take trips with them, recognizing my signal not to act too tragic and lavishing me with books, goodies, jokes and concern.
I also have had the good fortune to find a counselor who is even older than I am. I knew I was at the right place when she greeted me at the door of her cozy home alongside a bouncy golden retriever puppy, led me to a well-worn easy chair and offered me a soft blanket. I knew that she “got” me when she gently observed that I tend to intellectualize things. Hmm.
My posse of lovely young neighbors has gathered around, alerting me when I have left the garage door open and inviting me over for baby snuggles, which bring no end of cheer.
I find a sense of humor helps beyond measure. When I was headed for a brain scan, I laughed at myself for hoping for a nice little brain tumor instead of dementia, as a tumor often can be removed.
Readers, it’s been a joy writing this column for 35 years. I now guard against repetition, misspellings and version control, but I still love writing it. You have hung in there with me through divorce, cancer, remarriage, four dogs and a series of tragic haircuts. I trust you to let me know when it’s time to let go.
