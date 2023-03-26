Twenty-three years ago, I wrote a column in this space about my divorce, calling it, “The hardest column to write.” The gods must be chuckling because this one’s harder. At 70, I have early Alzheimer’s disease — or Alzie’s, as I call it, because that has a friendlier sound.

A few months back, I was touched by the outpouring of support I received from readers after reporting that I was newly suffering from anxiety. It turns out that this rapid onset of new unreasonable worries can be an early symptom of the disease.

