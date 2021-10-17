I write this column from my dining room table — normally a meticulous slab of wood one might never believe we dine upon. But today, it’s a canvas covered in my makeshift midnight office, my mom’s mail and a single glass of wine I’m hoping might numb the sting of the past week.
It was only days ago that Mom returned home to Dubuque from a trip visiting my brother on the other side of the state, entering the emergency room complaining of chest pains only to discover that the concern was in her head and not her heart.
Our family is awaiting word on whether or not the breast cancer she has been battling for three years has decided to wield its ugly head once again, this time manifesting in a different form.
Or not.
Was it Tom Petty that sang “the waiting is the hardest part?”
Having been down this road once before, I can tell you that the finding out isn’t always so great either.
I’ve been flooded with a lot of different emotions this past week. They seem to come and go in waves and are unpredictable at best. One minute, I’m business as usual (mail sorted in organized piles according to categories, like “bills,” “magazines,” “junk” — the trusty coping mechanism of a Type A personality). The next, all of the fear, frustration and heartache I had been harboring as I watched what cancer and the cruel side effects treatment has had on Mom come crashing upon the shore.
I’ve tried to allow myself the grace of feeling what I need to feel, when I need to feel it and expressing it all — ugly crying, screaming colorful profanities into pillows and watching ridiculous comedies from my youth. This has been coupled with a whole lotta gratitude for friends, family and colleagues helping hold the other areas of my life together as I’ve spent hour after hour in the confines of her room at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
But through the fog of uncertainty, one softer spoken emotion has continued to bubble to the surface, seemingly unprovoked: Hope.
Foolish as it might seem, hope is my life raft at the moment. And I’ve made a pact with myself that no matter what happens, hope is what is going to keep everything else afloat in this moment.
That’s really all life is — a series of moments, strung together in succession. The only one that truly exists is the moment we’re in. And as that moment gives way to the next, the best we can do sometimes is to take a breath and anchor ourselves to the next positive thing we can hope for.
That’s enough.
For those who find themselves on a similar journey or walking it with someone else, breathe. Soften to the moment. And hold close the quote, “Beginnings are scary. Endings are usually sad. But it is the middle that counts the most. You need to remember that when you find yourself at the beginning. Just give hope a chance to float up.”
And it will.