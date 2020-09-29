BELLEVUE, Iowa — Local children’s author Kurt Wagner will be adding three more titles to his popular “Anthony the Mouse” children’s book series.
“Anthony’s Farm Animal Friends,” “Anthony’s ABC Book” and “Anthony’s Outdoor Adventure” will be available for purchase after Thursday, Oct. 15. Anyone who purchases three books this fall also will receive a free Anthony the Mouse plush toy.
Other books in the series include “Anthony the Mouse Who Stirred at Christmas,” “Anthony’s Happy Halloween,” “Anthony’s Summer Vacation” and “Anthony’s Rainy Day.”
The cost of each title is $16.95.
Wagner, a regular speaker at area schools, is hoping to continue his school visits this year with the Anthony the Mouse mascot on a virtual basis. Check the website for news and updates.
For more information, to download printable coloring pages or to order any of the Anthony the Mouse books, visit www.AnthonyTheMouse.com.