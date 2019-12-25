“Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” 7 p.m. on NBC
Since its first airing in 1966, this adaptation of the Dr. Seuss children’s book has evolved into an annual holiday viewing tradition. Legendary animator Chuck Jones directed the story about a green-skinned grouch who sets out to spoil Christmas for the citizens of Whoville. Boris Karloff provides narration, with additional voices by Thurl Ravenscroft and June Foray. “Fame” co-star Albert Hague was the co-composer of the theme music. Ron Howard’s 2000 live-action feature film adaptation starring Jim Carrey in the title role immediately follows.
“Love Actually,” 9:15 p.m. on HBO
Stars, unite! The charm writer-director Richard Curtis gave “Four Weddings and a Funeral” and “Notting Hill” also infuses this 2003 comedy, boasting a great ensemble cast. Frequent Curtis collaborator Hugh Grant plays England’s prime minister, who falls for an employee (Martine McCutcheon). Other crisscrossing subplots involve Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson, Laura Linney, Colin Firth, Keira Knightley and the hilarious Bill Nighy.