If your birthday is today: You can accomplish plenty if you maintain realistic expectations. Too much of anything will bring you down. Don't forget to nurture meaningful relationships.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Go after your dream. Intelligence and persuasive charm will help you drum up the help required to make things happen. Love is on the rise.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Find an outlet that challenges you to try something different. Participating in events that incorporate work and fun will test your strength and ability to be a team player.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Share information with someone trying to reach the same objective. A partnership looks promising if you can concentrate on what's important.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Inviting others to join in will result in emotional ups and downs and disagreements. A change of heart is likely if you try to force your will on someone.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Relax, spend time with people who make you smile. Make self-improvement and quality of life your priorities.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Embrace change. Find something you feel passionate about. Participation will lead to knowledge.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Get involved in activities that require you to use your skills to get things done, and you'll make an impression. Romance is in the stars.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Don't give up on someone that means a lot to you. Patience will help, and your intuition won't let you down. Connect the dots.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Participate in events that bring you closer to friends or family. Your input and ability will bring everyone together. Trust your instincts.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Lighten up and enjoy what life has to offer. A change of pace and scenery will help you see things differently.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Consider what you enjoy doing most. Use your knowledge and experience to help you get through any interference you encounter.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Put some energy behind your ideas. Tuck yourself away in a spot that is quiet and conducive to doing something that brings you joy.
April 2
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.