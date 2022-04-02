 If your birthday is today: You can accomplish plenty if you maintain realistic expectations. Too much of anything will bring you down. Don't forget to nurture meaningful relationships.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) Go after your dream. Intelligence and persuasive charm will help you drum up the help required to make things happen. Love is on the rise.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Find an outlet that challenges you to try something different. Participating in events that incorporate work and fun will test your strength and ability to be a team player.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Share information with someone trying to reach the same objective. A partnership looks promising if you can concentrate on what's important.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) Inviting others to join in will result in emotional ups and downs and disagreements. A change of heart is likely if you try to force your will on someone.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Relax, spend time with people who make you smile. Make self-improvement and quality of life your priorities.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Embrace change. Find something you feel passionate about. Participation will lead to knowledge.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Get involved in activities that require you to use your skills to get things done, and you'll make an impression. Romance is in the stars.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Don't give up on someone that means a lot to you. Patience will help, and your intuition won't let you down. Connect the dots.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Participate in events that bring you closer to friends or family. Your input and ability will bring everyone together. Trust your instincts.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Lighten up and enjoy what life has to offer. A change of pace and scenery will help you see things differently.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Consider what you enjoy doing most. Use your knowledge and experience to help you get through any interference you encounter.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Put some energy behind your ideas. Tuck yourself away in a spot that is quiet and conducive to doing something that brings you joy.

