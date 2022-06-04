SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound, 585 County Road Z, will continue its summer organ concert series this month, in addition to hosting a summer solstice event.
Mark Babcock will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 15. Originally from Iowa, he sang in the prestigious Westminster Choir, which performs with the New Jersey Symphony, the New York Philharmonic and the Philadelphia Orchestra. He also has worked with musical leaders such as Joseph Flummerfelt, Joan Lippincott, Robert Shaw, Riccardo Mutti and Hugh Wolff.
Inspired by Celtic tradition and the Wild Church movement, Sacred Land-Wild Church: Summer Solstice will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 21. Led by ecological programming coordinator Eric Anglada, the event will include fire and song, ritual and community, prayer and quiet. The outdoor, ecumenical gathering is centered on honoring sacred land and time. There will be a free-will offering, and no registration is required.
David Jonies will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 22. A native of Germany, Jonies is director of music and organist at Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago, where he plays three organs by Flentrop and Casavant for Archdiocesan and Parish liturgies, as well as in concert.
Sinsinawa Mound will host a farmers market from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at the Sinsinawa Collaborative Farm. The featured vendors will be Collaborative Farmers, Sandhill Farms, City Girl Farming, The Mound’s Farm, Sinsinawa Bakery and Sinsinawa Book & Gift Shop.
Visitors to Sinsinawa Mound are to check in with the receptionist for a temperature screening and show proof of vaccination upon arrival.
