Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St., will host its next installment of Art @ your library beginning Friday, Feb. 5, and featuring artists Barbara Collins and Lorlee Servin.
Collins, born in southern California is an award-winning multimedia artist, according to a press release. Her doodling and sketching while traveling led her to the art of Zen-tangle, the theme for the show. Zen-tangles are drawings and illustrations with a combination of lines, dots, curves or shapes full of playfulness and creative awareness.
Servin has worked in drawing, painting and stained glass. Her photography focuses on colorful themes including people and local sights.
This exhibition will continue through Tuesday, March 23.