Aaron Dean might not be able to name the first play he performed in. But he is quick to recount the motivation behind stepping on to the boards for the first time.
“It was mostly to compete with my brother,” he said, with a laugh. “Ever since I was 4 year old, everything he did, I wanted to try to do just as well as him — and have never been able to accomplish.”
On the contrary.
It was that attempt in middle school where Dean was bitten by the theater bug. That led him continuing the craft in high school, where he had an opportunity to travel to churches and community centers to perform for students.
“It was a great experience that enabled me to see the power that theater could have in enriching young lives,” he said. “That motivated me to pursue education.”
Graduating with a degree in speech and theater education from Bradley University in Peoria, Ill., in 2004, Dean landed his first teaching job at Dubuque Senior High School. He replaced Frances Hedeman, who had retired after teaching speech and theater at the school for 34 years, and who had been selected by the National Federation of State High School Associations to receive the National Federation State Speech, Debate and Theatre Award.
Prior to that, Sybil Lamb was at the helm of Senior’s speech and theater efforts.
Dean has continued that legacy for the past 19 years — teaching speech, theater and English — and where he also has led Senior’s Thespian Troupe 69 to numerous state, national and even international awards.
This year, Senior students who competed in the Iowa Thespian Festival in Cedar Falls, Iowa, were recognized with first and second place awards in seven categories, qualifying them to advance to the national competition.
Such accolades have netted Dean, 41, recognition as well.
In 2016, he followed in Hedeman’s footsteps, also receiving the National Federation State Speech, Debate and Theatre Award. In June, he received an Iowa High School Musical Theater Impact Award in Des Moines in June for “dedication to the high school musical experience and tremendous contributions to students.”
In November, Dean again was recognized, earning an induction into the Iowa Thespian Hall of Fame, an award also bestowed upon Lamb and Hedeman.
“It came as a great surprise,” he said of his latest honor. “I had no idea this was a work in progress. It’s really cool to know your fellow directors from around the state, as well as alums, are supporting you.”
While Dean shies away from turning the limelight on to himself, his colleagues are quick to step in.
Megan Schumacher, visual and performing arts director at George Washington Middle School and artistic and education director of Rising Star Theatre Company in Dubuque, has collaborated with Dean for more than a decade, helping prepare Senior students for local productions, as well as state contests.
She was among those who penned recommendation letters on Dean’s behalf for the induction.
“I have witnessed a dedication to students that is unparalleled in my experience,” she wrote. “The best educators teach to the student’s potential instead of their ability, and Mr. Dean pushes his actors, technicians and production staff to go beyond what we think is possible. ... Students that leave his theater department are well-prepared for life after high school, whether theater is their intended path or not. He creates community and ownership and teaches skills that will last a lifetime.”
Greg Ernzen, who teaches science at Senior and coaches students involved in speech and theater along with Schumacher, called Dean innovative, organized and said he always is thinking ahead and challenging not only students but also teachers to set the bar higher.
“He stepped into a theatrical history at Senior already at a high level and set by legends and hall of famers in their own right in Sybil Lamb and Frances Hedeman,” Ernzen said. “But he’s not just influencing theater at Senior. He’s influencing theater all over the country.”
Dean has taken three of Senior’s mainstage productions to the International Thespian Festival — among them, John Cariani’s 2004 play, “Almost, Maine,” during the 2008-2009 academic year.
Comprised of a series of short plays that explore themes of love and loss, it then was a relatively unknown work among high school production teams. It since has become one of the most highly performed plays in high schools across the country.
“One of the best compliments I could give him is that he’s made me a better coach,” Ernzen said. “Watching the things he does and the way he inspires students — that’s why so many have been able to go on with theater as a career. He sets the bar high as to what is possible in theater.”
But Dean maintains, it’s all about the students’ hard work and helping them to better know and understand themselves.
“I think being involved in the performing arts is one of the best opportunities that students have to grow, not only as young artists, but as people,” he said. “They learn skills that they will use for the rest of their lives, no matter what career they choose. They learn how to work together with other people and about forging a human connection. In my 19 years, I have witnessed theater impacting countless lives.”
Dean also credited Lamb and Hedeman, the foundation laid by the community in its support for the arts and the compassion from his family. Dean is the father of five, with wife Kate.
“I was just in the right place at the right time and was very fortunate to join a department that already had a tradition of success that dates back to when the thespian society was started in 1929,” he said. “That’s a long tradition, and it always has been my goal to maintain that legacy.
“I’m also very fortunate to be in Dubuque, where the arts are very much supported in the community. Students at senior come to us with a lot of experience from their involvement in middle school and community theater. Having students that dedicated and committed to the troupe’s success accounts for everything. It’s what I love the most about what I get to do.”
