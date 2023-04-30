Growing up, I really hated my older sister, Crystal.
Hate is indeed a strong word, but when you are agitated to the point of picking up a box fan and throwing it at someone, you know you’ve reached a certain level of discontent.
My sister is two years older than me, and like many siblings battling for time and attention under the same roof, we clashed on many occasions. We had few similar interests. Her friends would sleep over and often torment me, once painting my toenails while I was sleeping and refusing to hand over the polish remover — remember, this was the ’90s and I was in elementary school — before some high-octane screaming and shoving finally netted results.
Recommended for you
I couldn’t get that paint off my toes fast enough.
On one occasion, I chowed down the rest of her beloved Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and she started really putting a whoopin’ on me for that offense.
As a young pro wrestling fan, she loved to poke the bear when it came to my heroes between the ropes. She danced with glee when The Ultimate Warrior defeated my beloved “Hulkster,” Hulk Hogan, at WrestleMania VI, rubbing it in as I wept in agony underneath the dining room table. She laughed like a jackal as “The Heartbreak Kid” Shawn Michaels topped my No. 1 hero, Bret “Hitman” Hart, in an iron man match at WrestleMania XII. Bret was robbed!
Then, there was the regrettable moment when our rivalry got so heated — I can’t remember why — that I picked up a nearby medium-sized box fan and flung it at her. In hindsight, I’m certainly glad I missed and the fan went bouncing and crashing into the other room, but in the moment, I sure wanted to take her head off.
No, there wasn’t much love for these siblings when we were under the same roof. If there was, it was a fleeting moment in time.
Finally, Crystal graduated high school, moved away to college and everything changed. Suddenly, we became siblings who appreciated and cared for one another. She gave me advice on going through the college process and for the real world, and we even began exchanging Christmas presents. It was a whole new world, and a welcomed one at that. What had we been missing out on all those years?
My sister and I, and our families, have a great relationship today. It’s such a joy seeing our kids playing together, as cousins form a special bond. Heck, when we were younger, I had a better relationship with my cousins than my own sister.
But not anymore. My sister and I have developed a special connection with our wacky personalities, no doubt passed on from our parents. Crystal has earned the utmost respect from me for everything she does as a mother and as a postpartum registered nurse. I couldn’t ask for a better relationship with a sibling.
When it came to developing a strong sibling bond, absence truly made the heart grow fonder for us.
I love ya, sis. We’ve come a long way from shouting and beating on each other as kids.
Ah, memories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.