The following is a sample of major events in larger venues within driving distance of the tri-state area. For most, you can visit www.ticketmaster.com for tickets.
Cedar Rapids
U.S. Cellular Center (319-398-5211, uscellularcenter.com)
Justin Moore and Tracy Lawrence, 7 p.m. March 27. $39.50-$59.50.
Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves, 7 p.m. May 20. $38.50 advance, $45 at the door.
Iowa City
The Englert (319-688-2653, www.englert.org)
Gaelic Storm, 8 p.m. March 21. $36.50.
Dweezil Zappa, 8 p.m. March 27. $35-$75.
The Jayhawks, 7:30 p.m. April 16. $15-$33.50.
Taj Mahal Quartet, 7 p.m. April 26. $45-$65.
Michael Franti and Spearhead, 7 p.m. April 27. $44.
Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives, May 22. $15-$180.
Madison
Barrymore Theatre (608-241-8633, www.barrymorelive.com)
ZZ Ward, 8 p.m. March 14. Tickets start at $22.
Robert Cray Band, 8 p.m. March 17. $35 advance, $40 day of show.
Gaelic Storm, 8 p.m. March 20. $25 advance, $30 day of show.
Steeldrivers, 8 p.m. April 3. $30 advance, $35 day of show.
Todd Snider, 7:30 p.m. April 9. $30 advance.
Tommy Emmanuel, CGP with Joe Robinson, 7:30 p.m. April 18. $25, $35, $55.
David Bromberg Quintet, 7 p.m. May 3. $29.50, $39.50, $54.50.
Quad Cities
Adler Theater (563-326-8500, www.adlertheatre.com/events)
Foreigner, 7:30 p.m. March 10. $69.50, $89.50, $115.
Gordon Lightfoot, 8 p.m. March 25. $30, $45, $60, $75.
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, 7:30 p.m. March 31. $39.50, $49.50, $75.
Alice Cooper, 8 p.m. April 8. $49.50, $59.50, $75.
Dwight Yoakam, 7:30 p.m. April 9. $49, $69, $99, $128.
Kansas, 7:30 p.m. April 25. $45, $55, $75, $125.
TaxSlayer Center (309-764-2000, www.taxslayercenter.com)
Zac Brown Band, 7 p.m. Feb. 28. $39.50, $59.50, $79.50, $99.50.
TobyMac Hits Deep Tour, 7 p.m. March 20. $22.75, $32.75, $42.75, $72.75, $92.75.
JoJo Siwa, 7 p.m. April 17. $39.50, $49.50, $69.50.
Kane Brown, 7 p.m. May 8. $35, $45, $55, $60.
Michael Buble, 8 p.m. May 14. $68.50, $88.50, $143.
Journey, with the Pretenders, 7 p.m. July 2. $59.50, $69.50, $79.50, $99.50, $129.50.
Matchbox 20, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23. $35, $47, $63, $85.
Wisconsin Dells
Crystal Grand Music Theatre (877-987-6487, www.crystalgrand.com)
America, 8 p.m. Feb. 29. $19.95-$150.
Tyler Farr, 8 p.m. March 6. $19.95-$150.
The Guess Who, 8 p.m. March 7. $19.95-$150.
Little River Band, 8 p.m. March 14. $19.95-$150.
Molly Hatchet, 8 p.m. March 21. $19.95-$100.
Gary Allan, 8 p.m. March 28. $19.95-$150.
Martina McBride, 7 p.m. April 17. $19.95-$150.
Gin Blossoms, 8 p.m. April 24. $19.95-$169.
Home Free, 8 p.m. May 2. $19.95-$150.
Beach Boys, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 14, $25.95-$155.
Rick Springfield, 8 p.m. Sept. 26. $19.95-$150.
Oak Ridge Boys, 3 p.m. Nov. 14. $19.95-$45.95.
Others
• Chicago Allstate Arena
(847-635-6601), www.allstatearena.com
• Chicago Theatre
(312-462-6300), www.thechicagotheatre.com
• Chicago House of Blues
(312-923-2000), www.houseofblues.com
• Chicago Akoo Theatre at Rosemont (Rosemont Theatre)
(847-671-5100), www.rosemonttheatre.com
• Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena
(515-564-8000), www.iowaeventscenter.com