False starts to warmer weather and a continuing, stubborn dry spell have area morel mushroom hunters and environmental experts questioning what this year’s season will yield.
The oddly-pitted, conically-capped mushrooms long have been a staple of Midwest outdoors enthusiasts — distinctive enough for even beginners to identify, with a savory, accessible flavor when cooked.
Most typical indicators of the conditions under which morels emerge have arrived, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Mayapples have emerged and shade the forest floor. Oaks’ leaves are nearly as big as a squirrel’s ears. Forest vegetables such as ramps and trout lilies have emerged, as have spring ephemeral flowers.
But, Jo Daviess County, Ill., morel hunter Chuck Kirsch said he has returned from every trip to his trusted woodland patches empty-handed so far.
“I know where to look and where they have always been, about,” he said. “It’s not my first time around the sun. But so far, nothing, not even a little micro cap.”
Kirsch said he also crossed the Mississippi River and walked the woods of a friend’s property in Jackson County, Iowa, and found no morels.
He and many other morel hunters have organized online in recent years on the many Facebook groups and other forums of likeminded fungi foragers. Kirsch watches the Midwest Morel Mushroom Reporter group on Facebook beginning in March each year, watching as — county by county — finds are reported in Oklahoma’s panhandle, Missouri and into Iowa.
“It gets into April and I’m watching, saying, ‘Come on, baby,’” Kirsch said, laughing.
On Midwest Morel Mushroom Reporter, hunters had reported finding morels in southeast Iowa, northwest Illinois and even into Wisconsin as of Wednesday, April 26. TheGreatMorel.com’s map reported that some were found in Dubuque County on Tuesday, April 25.
But, Dubuque County Conservation Director Brian Preston said last week that he had seen no sign of the coveted mushrooms.
“I’m out a lot in our woods,” he said. “And if they’re there, I haven’t seen them yet.”
The Iowa DNR and many other sources state that morels need daytime air temperatures in the 60s and nighttime temperatures in the 50s or a soil temperature of 53 degrees Fahrenheit to begin producing their visible, edible parts.
Area counties’ temperatures reached that level after a late winter heat wave but then fell again.
Iowa State University reported that soil temperatures were 44 degrees in Clayton and Dubuque counties, 43 degrees in Delaware County and 48 degrees in Jackson County on Tuesday, April 25. The National Weather Service reported a soil temperature of 40 degrees in Grant County, Wis., on Wednesday, April 26.
ISU projects soil temperatures out two weeks but estimates that soil temperatures in eastern Iowa counties will not reach the 53-degree threshold until Thursday, May 4, and then dip below again.
It would not be the first time morels did not break the surface before mid-May but would be a rare occurrence if that is the case this year.
Preston said he is more worried about moisture. The Iowa DNR states that morels need recent rain when soils reach the right temperature to produce a good harvest. But according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture of Land Stewardship, eastern Iowa had seen just over two inches in rain for the month of April as of Wednesday, when there were four days in the month to go — which was below what is considered normal.
“If we don’t get some moisture, I’m worried that we might just miss (morels) this year,” Preston said.
According to the National Weather Service, the tri-state area is not expected to see significant precipitation for the next two weeks.
