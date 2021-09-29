Theories come and go. For example, 18th-century chemists thought phlogiston was a substance that was released when something burned ... and breathing removed it from your body so you wouldn’t spontaneously ignite. And it’s long been said that the best way to get into a new exercise routine is to start slowly. But a study published in JAMA Cardiology shows that if you design your own exercise routine, chances are it will be something that you can actually do and when you couple that with doing it from day one, you may actually stick to it and increase the time you spend exercising. So here are some tips on how to set up your own exercise routine and get going pronto.
1. Write out your goal(s): Better balance? More endurance? Increased muscle tone? Better breathing? Weight management? Improved sleep?
2. Write out a list of activities that appeal to you. Aerobic: Interval walking, cycling — as many as you like. Then write out a list of strength-building activities you will enjoy: Using stretchy bands? Push-ups? Lunges? Squats?
3. Decide how much time you’re going to spend exercising every week. Write out days and time of day you’ll exercise — starting with today. You do not have to do any one exercise at maximum effort — just do it from beginning to end; increase intensity each week.
This may be one more idea about how to go from couch to self-coach, but if it’s the one that works for you, you’ll live longer better. And that’s no theory.
