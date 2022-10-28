If your birthday is today: Do something that makes you happy. Find out how to make your life better and your relationships more meaningful. Work toward a happy home life, an affordable lifestyle and less stress.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Stand up and be counted, voice your opinion and be the one to make a difference. Address debt and other issues dragging you down.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Keep working toward your goal, regardless of temptation or interference. Refuse to let someone sidetrack you with false data.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Keep your thoughts to yourself until you have all the facts. Getting into an argument won't solve anything. Do something that brings you joy. Profess your love to someone special.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Stick to the facts and shed light on a situation that makes you uncomfortable. Avoid risking your health or doing things that may result in injury. Don't let anyone coerce you into anything.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Refuse to let anger surface. Bide your time, take notes and verify facts before you take on someone looking for a fight.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Follow the money and refuse to let anyone talk you into something you don't need or want. Devise a plan to save money that will make you a hero among your peers.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Be careful with your cash. Spending won't make you feel better when debt mounts. Find a way to cut overhead and ease stress.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Channel your energy into something constructive. Don't waste time getting all worked up over something you cannot change.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Pampering yourself will lift your spirits. You'll discover something that puts a smile on your face if you spend time with a special someone.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Kick back with friends who share your concerns. Helping others will bring you closer to the life you want to live. Start working hard.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Refuse to fold under pressure. Use your drive to get things done. Choose a peaceful way to get your way. You can make a difference!
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) A day trip, educational pursuit or conversation with someone who makes you think about what's possible will pay off.
