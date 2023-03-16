The winners of the 2023 Color and Contour of Music contest, hosted by the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra and Dubuque Museum of Art, have been announced.
The contest is an annual event that, this year, was an exploration of Camille Saint-Saëns’ “Carnival of the Animals.” Entrants were asked to create an original work of art using “Carnival of the Animals” as inspiration.
Elementary school winners
First place: “Absence,” by Owen McWilliams, fourth grade, Eisenhower Elementary School.
Second place: “Swift Zebras,” by Charlotte Dietzel, fifth grade, Bryant Elementary School.
Honorable Mentions: “March of the Lion,” by Kathryn M. Walsh, third grade, St. Columbkille Elementary School; “Animals Groovin,’” by Thomas Dempsey, fourth grade, St. Columbkille Elementary School; “Colorful Giraffe,” by Romy Goranson, fifth grade, Eisenhower Elementary School.
Middle and high school winners
First place: “Loud Night,” by Bryssa Fix, eighth grade, Roosevelt Middle School.
Honorable Mention: “The Underwater Rhythm,” by Abby Sindt, eighth grade, Washington Middle School.
College and adult winner
First place: “Prête Pour la Musique,” by Peggy Jo Brekke.
Winners received tickets to the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra’s performance of “Carnival of the Animals” and a family membership to the Dubuque Museum of Art. First and second place winners’ art served as cover art for the DSO’s concert program book.
The theme also carried into the 2023 Winter Arts Snow Sculpting Festival. The Driftless Snow Sculptors won the State of Iowa title for their sculpture entitled “The Symphonious Swan,” inspired by the
