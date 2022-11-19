The Bible is rich with stories of unnamed saints. Let’s reflect today on two of them — one in the Old Testament and one in the New Testament.

These are the saints whose memory I evoke whenever I feel powerless and poor. They are the saints I think of when I’m sure that what I have to give — money, time, work, talent, prayer, love, influence — is so small and insignificant, my giving it would result in no real benefit to anyone and would only diminish whatever resources I need for my survival.

