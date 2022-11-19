The Bible is rich with stories of unnamed saints. Let’s reflect today on two of them — one in the Old Testament and one in the New Testament.
These are the saints whose memory I evoke whenever I feel powerless and poor. They are the saints I think of when I’m sure that what I have to give — money, time, work, talent, prayer, love, influence — is so small and insignificant, my giving it would result in no real benefit to anyone and would only diminish whatever resources I need for my survival.
Well, meet the widow of Zarephath. Read about her in
I Kings 17:7-16.
She’s starving, and so is her child. When the prophet Elijah asks her for bread, it is completely understandable that she, at first, says “no way” to his request. She has just enough flour and oil to make a not-very-filling last meal for herself and her son, before both lie down and die.
Yet, she eventually shares what little she has with the stranger, Elijah. And her gesture keeps all three of them alive — widow, child and prophet — long enough for them to see relief from a deadly drought.
The widow of Zarephath has a soul brother in the nameless boy who is part of the hungry multitude crowded around Jesus, as the story is told in John 6:1-14.
The boy would have been reasonable, and well within his rights, to say, “Look, Jesus, all I have are these five loaves and two fishes. That’s not nearly enough to feed all these people. And why should I give up my picnic lunch, just because none of them thought to pack a meal for themselves?”
We know, of course, what Jesus did with that little lad’s little lunch. Thousands of people chowed down on fish and bread, and they went home with full bellies and satisfied souls.
Sometimes I think I just don’t have anything to give — nothing I can afford, nothing that can help.
Do you think that, too? So did the Zarephath widow. So did the lad with the loaves and fishes.
I don’t have the wherewithal to feed and house the people who shiver at night in alleys, in doorways, on park benches.
But I can carry, in my car, a box of fruit-cereal bars, and offer them to the people standing on traffic islands with cardboard signs saying, “Please help.”
I don’t have billions of dollars to bribe elected officials to do my bidding.
But I have the price of boxes of envelopes and books of stamps, and I have time to compose handwritten letters to registered voters in another state, as part of a non-partisan project, to share with them my passionate belief that every vote truly counts.
I can’t cure cancer or heart disease. Some days, it takes every ounce of energy I have to live with lymphoma, breast cancer and congestive heart failure.
But I can tell my stories as a survivor, and do what I can, within the limits of my knowledge, to educate people (especially women) about symptoms to heed and the importance of self-care.
In the hands of God, whose very nature is creativity and generosity, my paltry, puny gifts become priceless.
