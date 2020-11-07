SINSINAWA, Wis. — Paula Hirschboeck, a Soto Zen Buddhist teacher and priest from Madison, will lead two virtual workshops for Sinsinawa Mound.
- The first, “Buddhist Teachings for Deep Ecology,” will take place from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18. During the webinar, participants will explore Buddhist wisdom and its overlap with deep ecology. The fee is $15 per person, and the registration deadline is 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17.
- The second session, “A Council of All Beings,” will take place from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2. Participants will be invited to step beyond their human self and assume the identity of another member of the earth community. The fee is $15 per person, and the registration deadline is 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1.
Attendance is required at the first session to participate in the second.
To register, contact guest services at 608-748-4411 or visit www.sinsinawa.org/
moundcenter.