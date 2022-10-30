What's it worth on eBay? Van Norman Perfect-O boring bar No. 944-S

Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
This boring tool sold for $1,700.
Paul Connor
I appreciate opportunities to look for value for people. Emailing me pictures is the best, but phone calls also are appreciated.
We are looking for value so we can go to work for our clients, and we have things that are favorites for us to sell.
When I got the information on this item, I must admit, at first glance, I was not very excited about working with a 100-pound plus piece of greasy iron.
I did my research and found that this item sells on a regular basis and many of them had sold for $1,000.
The machine comes in a couple of models this one is most desired.
It is used to bore the cylinders on various types of engines.
This machine takes a knowledgeable machinist to setup and operate, but for those with the skill, this is a very valuable tool.
We posted it for $1,900 as a Buy It Now on eBay and had a couple of questions about it. We found a buyer Georgia, but shipping was going to be expensive.
We provided a $200 discount on the purchase price which motivated our buyer to make a purchase at $1,700.
If you have an item and you would like to know what it is worth, send digital pictures with a brief description to paulhconnor@gmail.com; or make an appointment to visit
201 N. Commerce St., Galena, Ill.
Visit www.ezsellusa.com.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.