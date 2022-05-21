SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound, 585 County Road Z, will host several events in the coming weeks.
- Katelyn Bouska will present a concert of piano music at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, in the Queen of the Rosary Chapel.
In the face of World War II, 10-year-old Ruth Schönthal and her family fled Germany. They would spend the next decade seeking safety in Sweden, the USSR, Japan and Mexico before settling in New York. At the end of her life, Schönthal captured these experiences in 19 crystalline miniatures, “Fragments from a Woman’s Diary.”
The program, woven between musical fragments, will include other personal works by Czech, Ukrainian, Polish and American female composers.
- A class for gardeners will offer the opportunity to create three garden stakes out of glass, which will be attached to a metal stake for indoor or outdoor use.
It will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 4.
Participants can choose from butterflies, flowers, birds, owls, bumblebees, cats or an abstract design.
The class is $80 and registration ends on Tuesday, May 31.
- Stephen Price will present an organ concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 1.
Price teaches organ, church music and music theory at Ball State University in Muncie, Ind.
He attended the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University. He also has competed and garnered recognition in international competitions, including the Franz Schmidt Organ Competition, André Marchal Organ Competition and the Canadian International Organ Competition.
- Dubuque glass artist Barb McKinlay will lead a class where participants can create a summer bowl or tray from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 4.
Participants can choose from cut glass, pebbles, stringers and noodles. They also can choose a floral design or a design of their own.
The class is $80 and registration ends on Tuesday, May 31.
- Sister Patricia Gallagher, OP, will present an organ concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 8.
She is a member of the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa and has served as a liturgical musician in various parishes. She also assists with the music at the Sinsinawa Motherhouse and at St. Dominic Villa.
She holds a Master’s degree in music from Indiana University in Bloomington and a Master of theological studies from the Franciscan School of Theology in Berkeley, Calif.
For all events, visitors are asked to check in with the receptionist for a temperature screening and show proof of vaccination upon arrival.
For more information, contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit www.sinsinawa.org/mound
center for more information.
