A new conference will aim to bring opportunities for learning and networking to writers and aspiring writers in northeast Iowa.
Shalom Spirituality Center will host the two-day Faith Writers Conference the weekend of Feb. 14.
Mary Potter Kenyon, program coordinator at the center, is the catalyst behind the conference and is its organizer. Kenyon is a published author and also moderates the monthly Faith Writers group that meets at the center.
“There are writers conferences in Iowa,” she said. “The famed Iowa Writers Workshop at the University of Iowa, of course, and in Cedar Rapids and the Quad-Cities, but there was nothing here in Dubuque.”
Kenyon has been teaching writing workshops since 2011. She emphasized that the Faith Writers Conference is not just for religious or inspirational writers.
“This conference is for writers of all kinds and skill levels,” she said. “’Faith really refers to faith in yourself and faith in your own writing.”
Twila Belk will be the keynote speaker for the conference. Belk is the author of seven books and directed the Quad Cities Christian Writers Conference for eight years.
Belk said a writers conference can be an essential part of a writer’s toolbox, whether they are just beginning or have established themselves in the field.
“A writers conference helps you learn the craft and hone your skills,” she said. “You’ll receive wisdom from those who are further along than you, and you’ll gain connections and networking opportunities you wouldn’t
get otherwise.”
Aside from the learning and networking, Belk said attendees also could make life-long friends and find critique partners who will become motivators in the days ahead.
“You’ll find people who get you,” she said. “Not everyone understands the way writers think. And you might even find someone who could impact the direction your writing takes forever.”
Belk is a veteran conference organizer and presenter. She said first-time attendees often find themselves overwhelmed but shouldn’t get discouraged by the information overload.
“You’ll receive a lot of information in a short amount of time. You can expect to be overwhelmed,” she said. “It will take a while to process. I recommend taking good notes, rest after the conference, and then, let it all sink in little by little.”
Other presenters will include fiction authors Shelly Beach and Patti Stockdale, nonfiction authors Kenyon and Linda McCann, University of Northern Iowa professor Doug Shaw, Loras College professor Kevin Koch and local poet Valorie Broadhurst Woerdehoff.
Attendees can choose from 16 workshops on writing in the genres of fiction, nonfiction and poetry, as well as presentations on the business of writing, including marketing and book proposals. There also will be opportunities for socializing and networking.
Kenyon said she hopes the conference will draw aspiring and experienced writers. She also hopes that those who might not think of themselves as writers will make the decision to attend.
“I went to a conference once because I was curious. I loved to write, but didn’t think of myself as a writer,” she said. “I asked the woman next to me what she wrote. She said, ‘Oh, I write letters.’ I knew at that moment that I was a writer after all.”
Kenyon said she is planning on making the conference an annual event.
“Hopefully, it will grow each year,” she said. “That is what we hope will happen.”