If your birthday is today: You’re in the groove and ready to make your mark. Playing hardball will help you get what you want and encourage you to take what belongs to you. Leave nothing to chance. Opportunity is apparent, but temptation and waste can get in your way. Precision, attention to detail and expertise are required.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You know how to get your way, but if you let temptation take the reins, you’ll fall short. Stay focused and be diligent about getting where you want to go. Don’t let your guard down.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.