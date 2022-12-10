I’m often intrigued by how many ways a single word can be used.
Take, for instance, the word “come.” We know that things come out in the wash. People come out of their shell or out of the closet or come out swinging.
Different things, too, come out of the woodwork. And sometimes our elders simply request, “Come again?”
Single words often grow in meaning for us through our life. Advent’s “come” has its uniquely spiritual context. It has echoed through the centuries for those open to preparing for this newborn grace during this expectant season.
Similarly, familiar words like “love” or “forgiveness” capture hues and images as relationships ebb and flow throughout the years.
They call forth both memories and possibilities that have challenged our greatest character-building attributes to be learned and practiced.
Advent’s season resonates with many of us, and the word “come” is its invitation. Advent hymns invite reflections. “Oh come, oh come Emmanuel,” for one. And “Come and be Fed, Here at this Table.” “Come all you who are weary and Burdened …” and “Come to the Water.”
All of these great invitations suggest we have a Godly invite in every season of our life. The call to come toward God’s abundance is universal and eternal. It is personal, right from God’s heart. But the catch is, we always have the freedom to choose.
Maybe we’re too busy, too indifferent or too confused about God’s reality in today’s chaos.
Those, I suppose, are fair dispositions. And yet, the invite remains because it is God’s eternal gift. It just might be even more critical that we respond to that invite today than ever before.
Many writers propose that we slowly are losing our traditional sense of democracy, faith and family. Those are questions worth pondering, for sure.
Not only do our hymns, but Scripture, too, suggest that God is right there, in the middle of the struggle and chaos, in the heart of the brokenness and in the heat of the battle.
Even one of our hymns suggests, “Come, Show Us How to Live.” That’s a fascinating idea because Jesus did once show us just that.
We do know by faith that God is everywhere and in all things, even somewhere in you and me. God already is present in everything we encounter.
It is ours to come and discover that infinite and redeeming presence.
In just last Sunday’s Scriptures, the invitation went out, “Come, let us climb the Lord’s mountain!” Surely, each of us faces our own mountain, the big or small challenge as we consider our values, our faith, our relationships and our aging.
We’re invited to come and let God’s love and light be our graced accompaniment in these days of darkness and waiting.
A good choice for us: “Come! Let us walk in the light of the Lord.”
Zeckser is a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Dubuque. She volunteers in prison ministry with the archdiocese.
