A series of events and workshops aimed to celebrate local food and farms throughout the month of September are being sponsored by ISU Extension and Outreach in Dubuque County.
Activities for September Local Foods Month will showcase fresh fruits, vegetables, meats and dairy by learning about food and farming as well as enjoying foods.
The schedule includes
Eat Dubuque County, Sept. 7-13: Take the Eat Dubuque County Challenge by spending the week eating one exclusively local meal per day. For meal ideas, shopping lists and to register for the challenge, go to tinyurl.com/yxdcfcyg.
Local at Hy-Vee, 3-6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 18: Stop by the stores at 2395 Northwest Arterial and 400 S. Locust St., for food samples paired with local wines and beers.
Eat Dubuque Local Restaurant Week, Sept. 20-29: Stop by area restaurants and enjoy feature dishes made with locally sourced foods. To see a list of participating restaurants and featured dishes, check out the event website at tinyurl.com/yxdcfcyg.
• The extension also will be at the Downtown Dyersville (Iowa) Market from 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Aug. 31 and the Millwork Night Market from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, with some local food samples and recipe ideas.