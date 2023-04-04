'Disney’s Newsies Jr.'

Christian Alt as Crutchie (from left), Hannah Stecher as Katherine, Will Freund as Jack Kelly and Gavin Wolbers as Davey will perform in Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School’s production of “Disney’s Newsies Jr.,” April 14-16 at the Grand Opera House.

 Beth Stecher Contributed

Play: “Disney’s Newsies Jr.”

Performers: Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School.

Michelle London

