Christian Alt as Crutchie (from left), Hannah Stecher as Katherine, Will Freund as Jack Kelly and Gavin Wolbers as Davey will perform in Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School’s production of “Disney’s Newsies Jr.,” April 14-16 at the Grand Opera House.
Inspired by the true story of newsies in turn-of-the-century New York, the musical tells the story of Jack Kelly, who rallies his fellow newsboys and girls to strike against unfair working conditions and price hikes by some of the city’s most powerful newspaper publishers.
Together, the newsies learn they are stronger as a united front, and they can create a movement to fight for what’s right.
Tidbits
While the 1992 movie received lukewarm reviews, the stage version, which opened on Broadway in 2012, played for two years and 1,005 performances.
“Newsies” was nominated for eight Tony Awards and won two for its score and choreography.
“Newsies,” both boys and girls, usually were poor children of immigrants. Many were homeless. They would buy afternoon papers owned by newspaper moguls like Joseph Pulitzer (New York World) and William Randolph Hearst (New York Journal) for 50 cents per 100 papers, hawking them on the streets for a penny each. Most newsies worked late into the night to earn less than 30 cents per day.
While there were strikes by news hawkers in the late 19th century, “Newsies” focuses on the 1899 strike, which resulted in sweeping changes. Louis “Kid Blink” Baletti and Ed “Racetrack” Higgins were the newsboys who led more than 8,000 boys and girls to rally at Irving Hall in Manhattan. The fictional character of Jack Kelly in “Newsies” is based on Kid Blink.
The 1899 strike finally was settled when newspaper owners agreed to buy back the newsies’ unsold papers, among other changes.
“Disney’s Newsies Jr.” runs approximately 60 minutes, with no intermission.
