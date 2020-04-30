Harrison Ford crosses runway in front of landing plane
HAWTHORNE, Calif. — Harrison Ford was piloting a plane that wrongly crossed a runway where another plane was landing, and federal authorities are investigating, officials and a representative for the actor said Wednesday.
Ford was at the controls of a small plane Friday at Hawthorne Airport in the Los Angeles area when, according to a statement released by Ford’s publicist, he crossed the runway after mishearing an instruction from air traffic control.
“He immediately acknowledged the mistake and apologized to ATC for the error,” according to the statement from publicist Ina Treciokas. ”No one was injured and there was never any danger of a collision.”
Without naming Ford, the Federal Aviation Administration said in its own statement that a two-seat Aviat Husky plane crossed the runway while another aircraft was performing a touch-and-go landing.
The other plane was just over a half-mile away, according to the FAA.
Ford’s statement said the purpose of his flight was “to maintain currency and proficiency in the aircraft.”
The 77-year-old who played Han Solo and Indiana Jones is a frequent flier of planes and helicopters and generally has a good record as an aviator, but has had several close calls over the years.
Most recently he flew low over an airliner with 116 people aboard moments before mistakenly landing on a taxiway at another Southern California airport in 2017.
In 2015, he was injured when he crashed his World War II-era plane on a Los Angeles golf course after engine failure. Federal investigators found that Ford was not at fault for the crash.
‘Duck Dynasty’ family members receive protective orders
WEST MONROE, La. — Three members of “Duck Dynasty” star Willie Robertson’s family have received protective orders against a man charged with shooting at homes on their Louisiana estate.
Daniel King Jr., 38, was booked into jail on a charge of aggravated assault by drive-by shooting after two homes were struck by gunfire on the West Monroe property belonging to Willie Robertson, a star of the reality show about duck hunting that ran from 2012 to 2017.
King has since been ordered to stay at least 1000 feet away from Willie Robertson’s son, John Luke Robertson, as well as John Luke’s wife and infant child. The order was set to run through April 2022.
King was accused of pointing a handgun from the window of a Ford F-250 and firing shots toward the homes. King told deputies he fired the gun while trying to see if the safety was on, and also admitted to drinking vodka at the time.