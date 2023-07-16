Hardcover fiction
1. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese, Grove Press
2. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
3. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
4. Happy Place, Emily Henry, Berkley
5. Yellowface, R. F. Kuang, Morrow
6. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
7. Fourth Wing, Rebecca Yarros, Entangled: Red Tower Books
8. The Five-Star Weekend, Elin Hilderbrand, Little, Brown
9. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt, Ecco
10. Hello Beautiful, Ann Napolitano, The Dial Press
11. Lady Tan’s Circle of Women, Lisa See, Scribner
12. The Librarianist, Patrick deWitt, Ecco
13. The Guest, Emma Cline, Random House
14. Zero Days, Ruth Ware, Gallery/Scout Press
15. I Am Homeless If This Is Not My Home, Lorrie Moore, Knopf
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder, David Grann, Doubleday
2. The Creative Act: A Way of Being, Rick Rubin, Penguin Press
3. The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession, Michael Finkel, Knopf
4. Pageboy: A Memoir, Elliot Page, Flatiron Books
5. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
6. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity, Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford, Harmony
7. Poverty, by America, Matthew Desmond, Crown
8. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
9. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
10. What an Owl Knows: The New Science of the World’s Most Enigmatic Birds, Jennifer Ackerman, Penguin Press
11. Blueberries for Sal Cookbook: Sweet Recipes Inspired by the Beloved Children’s Classic, Robert McCloskey, Clarkson Potter
12. A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them, Timothy Egan, Viking
13. The Book of Charlie: Wisdom from the Remarkable American Life of a 109-Year-Old Man, David Von Drehle, Simon & Schuster
14. You Could Make This Place Beautiful: A Memoir, Maggie Smith, Atria/One Signal Publishers
15. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us, Ed Yong, Random House
Trade
paperback fiction
1. Trust, Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
3. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Penguin
4. Love, Theoretically, Ali Hazelwood, Berkley
5. A Court of Thorns and Roses, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
6. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
7. Too Late, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
8. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave, S&S/Marysue Rucci Books
9. Beach Read, Emily Henry, Berkley
10. Meet Me at the Lake, Carley Fortune, Berkley
11. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
12. Carrie Soto Is Back, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
13. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
14. A World of Curiosities, Louise Penny, Minotaur
15. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, David Grann, Vintage
2. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Vintage
3. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
4. Happy-Go-Lucky, David Sedaris, Back Bay
5. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
6. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
7. Solito: A Memoir, Javier Zamora, Hogarth
8. Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals, Oliver Burkeman, Picador
9. Quietly Hostile: Essays, Samantha Irby, Vintage
10. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, David Graeber, David Wengrow, Picador
11. Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Make Us Whole, Susan Cain, Crown
12. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
13. Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence, Dr. Anna Lembke, Dutton
14. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
15. The Book of Delights: Essays, Ross Gay, Algonquin Books
Mass market
1. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
2. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
3. No Plan B- Debut, Lee Child, Andrew Child, Dell
4. Billy Summers, Stephen King, Pocket
5. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Penguin
6. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
7. The Judge’s List, John Grisham, Vintage
8. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
9. Apples Never Fall, Liane Moriarty, Holt Paperbacks
10. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
Early and middle grade readers
1. The One and Only Ruby, Katherine Applegate, Harper
2. From the World of Percy Jackson: The Sun and the Star, Rick Riordan, Mark Oshiro, Disney Hyperion
3. Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret., Judy Blume, Atheneum Books for Young Readers
4. The Moth Keeper: A Graphic Novel, K. O’Neill, Random House Graphic
5. Squished: A Graphic Novel, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
6. School Trip: A Graphic Novel, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
7. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
8. Odder, Katherine Applegate, Charles Santoso (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends
9. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
10. Picture Day: A Graphic Novel, Sarah Sax, Knopf Books for Young Readers
11. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
12. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
13. Tegan and Sara: Junior High, Tegan Quin, Sara Quin, Tillie Walden (Illus.), Farrar, Straus and Giroux BYR
14. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
15. Sisters: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
Young adult
1. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
2. Nimona, Noelle Stevenson, HarperTeen
3. If He Had Been with Me, Laura Nowlin, Sourcebooks Fire
4. Hell Followed with Us, Andrew Joseph White, Peachtree Teen
5. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
6. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
7. The Princess and the Grilled Cheese Sandwich (A Graphic Novel), Deya Muniz, Little, Brown Ink
8. Solitaire, Alice Oseman, Scholastic Press
9. Family of Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
10. Warrior Girl Unearthed, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
11. Five Survive, Holly Jackson, Delacorte Press
12. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
13. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Tundra Books
14. Girl in Pieces, Kathleen Glasgow, Ember
15. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
Children’s illustrated
1. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
2. Bluey: The Pool, Penguin Young Readers
3. Where’s Waldo?, Martin Handford, Candlewick
4. Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography, Wendy Loggia, Elisa Chavarri (Illus.), Golden Books
5. Bluey: The Beach, Penguin Young Readers
6. Bluey: Camping, Penguin Young Readers
7. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
8. Weather Together, Jessie Sima, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
9. Hot Dog, Doug Salati, Knopf Books for Young Readers
10. Where’s Waldo? The Totally Essential Travel Collection, Martin Handford, Candlewick
11. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
12. Where’s Waldo? The Fantastic Journey, Martin Handford, Martin Handford (Illus.), Candlewick
13. Bluey: The Creek, Penguin Young Readers
14. Blueberries for Sal, Robert McCloskey, Puffin
15. Where’s Waldo Now?, Martin Handford, Candlewick
Children’s series
1. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
3. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
4. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
5. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
6. The Summer I Turned Pretty, Jenny Han, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
7. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Álvaro Sarraseca (Illus.), Scholastic
8. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Ember
9. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
10. Baby-Sitters Little Sister, Ann M. Martin, Katy Farina (Illus.), Graphix