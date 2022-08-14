We all know examples of palindromes: Taco cat, racecar, kayak, Hannah. A palindrome is a word that, when spelled backward, is the same word.

Today, however, I want to delve into the bizarro world of the semordnilap. Get your word nerd glasses on and push them up the bridge of your nose, because it’s about to get all kinds of nerdy.

Honeycutt is a syndicated columnist.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.