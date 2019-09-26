All-State Iowa Barn Tour includes 7 area structures

Seven area barns are included in the 19th annual All-State Iowa State Barn Tour Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 28-29.
The self-guided tour is sponsored by the Iowa Barn Foundation. The barns have been awarded restoration grants by the Iowa Barn Foundation because of their importance historically or architecturally.
For more information, visit
Area barns include:
Dubuque County
- Freiburger barn, 6334 Olde Davenport Road. Built in the 1860s, it has been in the family for three generations. The dairy barn has a star above the door on the front and sides. Square wooden-peg logs are used for floor supports, and it has a hay rack.
Jackson County
- Gehlen barn, 100 N. Main St., St. Donatus. This three-story limestone barn, one of the oldest (arguably built in 1839) in Iowa, sits in the middle of the historic Luxembourgish village.
- Kaufman Barn, 6206 291st St.,
- St. Donatus. The bank barn, recently restored, is on a farm that was homesteaded in the 1850s. The barn has table roof, large rolling doors on a track, entirely constructed from wood. A dirt floor remains with its original milk stanchions and horse stalls.
- Clasen barn, 25219 200th St., Bellevue. This wider-than-usual barn has bark on its support timbers.
- Martin barn, 12578 222nd Ave.,
- Zwingle. The hand-pegged barn was built in 1880. Many inside features are hand-carved. Cement stands for draft horses have depressions for each foot.
- DeFries Barn on the Doris and Jack Dyas Farm, 17929 232nd Ave., Maquoketa. This barn was built in 1885 by A.B. DeFries, whose family settled in the area in the 1850s. It has post and beam pegged construction.
Clayton County
Hardt Barn, 26152 Kayak Road, Farmersburg. S.H.F. Schoulte built this barn in 1875 for his livestock. An innovative hay slide was one of the many labor saving devices implemented, including the corn crib which was attached to one end of the barn.