I wonder if Maddie, my 18-month-old granddaughter, still thinks I’m a cool grandpa.
As you may have learned from previous columns, I recently fell off my bicycle and fractured my right hip, which now has three screws holding it together. At first I pushed a walker, and at present I’m hobbling along with a cane. I admit to feeling very uncool.
My wife, Kate, and I had originally planned to spend a week in St. Louis, taking care of the baby while my daughter, Emily, and son-in-law, David, headed off to Las Vegas for vacation. When I fell off the bike, the St. Louis trip was immediately canceled. Emily asked if we could care for Maddie in our Dubuque home.
“We’ll bring everything you need,” Emily said.
“I’ll ask Dad’s surgeon,” Kate said. Personally, I was skeptical about the idea but remained mute. Kate would be taking over most of the childcare while I could only partially care for myself and our two dogs. The surgeon gave his OK: the decision was final.
While our kids were galivanting in Las Vegas (and our son and his wife were touring Japan), Kate and the baby visited the exotic locations of Hy-Vee and Kennedy Mall. At home I watched as Maddie pushed her bright pink activity walker, much cooler than my sterile hospital model. I sensed great pride in Maddie as she held herself upright while pushing the walker. I was mostly on the sidelines enjoying Maddie’s presence and good cheer. Taking care of her was exhausting, mostly for Kate. But we loved every minute of it.
While Kate was bathing Maddie, we talked about raising our own children.
“Was it really this much work?” Kate asked.
“I think it was,” I said, “but we were a lot younger then.”
You have to realize that nothing is baby-proofed in our house, so my wife was never more than a step away from this dynamic toddler. And mealtimes were quite the event, with food flying everywhere. Our granddaughter liked the way she could drop Cheerios off her tray and watch the dogs lap up the errant food. The dogs and Maddie became fast friends.
We didn’t always get much sleep. The baby would sleep 12 hours one night and wake up three times the next. Kate got up to take care of crying Maddie and let the dogs out while I nursed my fractured hip. I don’t know how Kate did it. I kiss the ground she walks on. Having this time together with Maddie was exhilarating.
I hope Maddie still thinks I am a cool grandpa with three screws in my hip and a metaphorical screw loose in my head.