“I’m campaigning for our three girls to go as the Power Girls this year,” our daughter recently noted. Their oldest child will be 9 next year and a lot less pliable about family coordinated Halloween costumes.
In our earliest years with two kids, we succumbed to mass manufactured Ben Cooper costumes with flimsy plastic masks and sleeveless vinyl smocks. Soliciting treats from neighbors, Cinderella and Superman braved the snow — although they couldn’t see where they were going due to ill-cut eyeholes.
Too unimaginative for kids, I thought.
In subsequent years, starting in September, I encouraged all five kids to conjure up what they might “go as.” “An astronaut with moon boots?” one considered. “How about wearing a stethoscope to be a tree doctor?” another ruminated. Every day brought new ideas.
It was all about inspiration.
Checking family photos, I find a parade of homemade costumes through the years: A princess wearing her First Communion dress and a plastic beaded crown; a little devil in an orange flamed cape and horned mask; a toy-cat-carrying witch in green face attired in black sheets and a pointed black cardboard hat; the cuddly bunny with whisker-painted face, dressed in a white fluffy suit fashioned out of an old bathrobe, ears held aloft with coat hangers.
Vampires appear twice on two different kids, each in white face with red lipsticked mouth and black fingernails, decked out in their dad’s black shirt. A Lone Ranger cowboy wears an oversized Stetson, rainboots and a black eyemask.
Recently turned-coat from a Brewers fan, Jason shows up in a Cubs cap. Pirates with eye-patches and crossbones hats, wielding tin foil swords, say “arrrgh” into the camera lens.
One Halloween afternoon, little Elizabeth suddenly decided she wanted to be a moose rather than Wonder Woman. I cut a body with four legs out of an old brown curtain. She appears in it with a blackened nose and red foam antlers with “Christmoose” printed on them in white.
One of the best costume components was the pink rubber pig mask Rebekah brought home from college after winning a Halloween contest. For 10 years afterward, “Piggy” appeared atop pink bathrobes, Munch’s “The Scream” jersey, and in a rainbow wig. It was literally the prized pig of the family costume wardrobe.
We made do.
There were hippies, hipsters, clowns and something resembling a black bat. I’m not sure. But in the kids’ minds, they were all of these because they helped create their get-ups.
By high school our kids quit dressing up for Halloween but donned other costumes: Prom dresses and tuxes, stage garments as Caiaphas and Chino, and school choir robes. In their adulthood, these gave way to professional wear, teacher garb, and a real stethoscope.
Now with kids of their own, however, they’ve resumed their spooky ways. Although our adult kids have gone upscale with Halloween attire, they scheme up costumes for weeks in advance. Andrew and wife Katya became Aladdin and Jasmine. James’ family took on Star Wars last year with daughter Eliza as Princess Leia and baby Clara as R2D2.
Like all who celebrate Halloween, they are participating in ageless rituals that reach back 2,000 years. Ancient Celtic festivals of Samhain marked the end of their year and the end of summer’s growing season. They lit bonfires and donned animal costumes. They were welcoming winter by chasing away evil spirits.
Sounds just about right for 2021.