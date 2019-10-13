‘Tis the season for all things spooky, and that includes books for teens and tweens.
Though the horror genre is not for everyone, there is a little something for all. Some of these titles will be gentle, slightly spooky stories; others will be full-on gore-fests. Be bold and give one a try this fall.
For young adults, “Two Can Keep a Secret” (Delacorte Press, 2019), by Karen M. McManus, introduces Ellery and her twin brother, Ezra, who have to move to Echo Ridge to live with their grandmother while their mother goes through rehab.
Though Echo Ridge looks charming and quaint, the small town is home to plenty of dark secrets, including more than one murder. True-crime aficionado, Ellery, is determined to find out who is causing mayhem in Echo Ridge, but as she follows the latest mystery through its twists and turns, it seems like everyone is hiding something.
Does Ellery have what it takes to solve these murders? Will she make the right choice about who to trust? Or will Echo Ridge continue to be shaken with tragedy?
For more thrilling murder mysteries, try “There’s Someone Inside Your House” (Dutton Books, 2017), by Stephanie Perkins, and “Truly Devious” (HarperCollins, 2018), by Maureen Johnson.
In the graphic novel “Pumpkinheads” (First Second, 2019), by Rainbow Rowell, we see the softer side of spooky season. Deja and Josiah are best friends who work at the pumpkin patch every year. Since they are going off to college next year, this is their last night working together and Deja is on a mission — well, two missions.
The first is to help Josiah finally talk to the girl he’s been mooning over for the Past few years; the second is to try all of her favorite pumpkin treats one last time. Although the plan is simple, Deja and Josiah end up traversing the entire patch trying to track this girl down, and nothing seems to be going right.
After snack sabotage, a goat rampage and a corn maze mishap, can Deja and Josiah make their last night together memorable?
Want more graphic novels perfect for fall? Try “Onibi: Diary of a Yokai Ghost Hunter” (Tuttle Publishing, 2018), by Atelier Sento, and “Dead Weight: Murder at Camp Bloom” (Oni Press, 2018), by Terry Blas.
Kids who love all things creepy will enjoy “The Jumbies” (Algonquin Young Readers, 2015), by Tracey Baptiste. In this story, Corinne La Mer is fearless — she isn’t afraid of the woods, the boys who tease her or even the stories about dark creatures who live on the island.
But when Corinne sees a pair of bright yellow eyes following her through the woods one day, she thinks — could it be a jumbie? Soon after, Corinne learns that the jumbies have a plan to take over their island, and she knows that it is up to her — and the ancient magic within her — to save the island and her people from these dark creatures.
For more spooky adventures, try “Spirit Hunters” (HarperCollins, 2017), by Ellen Oh, and “Furthermore” (Dutton Books, 2016), by Tahereh Mafi.
In the graphic novel “The Okay Witch” (Aladdin, 2019), by Emma Steinkellner, we meet Moth, an awkward, nerdy middle schooler obsessed with witches and magic. Moth yearns to be special like the witches she reads about, but when she discovers that she does have magical powers, she is shocked.
Now that Moth knows she is a witch, she can’t help but explore her powers against her mother’s wishes — and when she meets a magical talking cat, she is able to dive deeper into the mystery of her family and her town in ways she never dreamed were possible.
For more magical graphic novels, try “This Was Our Pact” (First Second, 2019), by Ryan Andrews, and “Little Witch Academia” (Yen Press, 2018), by Yoh Yoshinari.
When the leaves start changing color and the wind gets a chill, it is the perfect time to get cozy with a new book. Check out one of these spooky titles from your local library or independent bookstore to take full advantage of the fall season.