If your birthday is today: Clear up lingering projects. Cover as much ground as possible, and you'll make a difference. Deal with the things that are standing between you and success. Let your actions follow your thoughts.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Push forward with passion. Be prepared. Refuse to let someone take up your valuable time. Work on achieving your own goals instead of helping someone else succeed.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Reach out, volunteer, do your part and connect with people who share your concerns. Frank conversations will raise emotional issues that can be dealt with.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Refuse to let someone's demands ruin your plans. Make it clear that you must finish one thing before starting another.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Pay attention to detail and concentrate on what will bring the most beneficial results. A kind gesture will pay off.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Choose to do things that make you feel passionate about life, love and happiness. Express your thoughts and feelings.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Distress and anger won't solve anything. Put your heart into making your surroundings fit your needs. Be creative.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Put your money in a safe place. Improve meaningful relationships. Connect with people who can help you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Figure out how to make your surroundings more accommodating. Evaluate your earning ability. Romance is featured.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Everything will seem worse than it is. Don't feel obligated to take on someone else's fight, choices or path to avoid an argument.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Don't underestimate how you can improve your life. Attach value to your knowledge and skills. Romance is in the stars.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Refuse to let your emotions take you down a disruptive path. Channel your energy into physical work. Take on challenges that increase your awareness.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Choose quality over quantity. Incorporate more stability into your everyday routine. A change at home will pan out.