HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The Starless Sea, Erin Morgenstern, Doubleday
2. Olive, Again, Elizabeth Strout, Random House
3. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper
4. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
5. Blue Moon, Lee Child, Delacorte Press
6. The Guardians, John Grisham, Doubleday
7. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese
8. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
9. Agent Running in the Field, John le Carré, Viking
10. The Night Fire, Michael Connelly, Little Brown
11. The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books
12. Find Me, André Aciman, FSG
13. Nothing to See Here, Kevin Wilson, Ecco
14. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
15. The Deserter, Nelson DeMille, Alex DeMille, S&S
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown
2. The Body, Bill Bryson, Doubleday
3. Catch and Kill, Ronan Farrow, Little Brown
4. Me, Elton John, Holt
5. Blowout, Rachel Maddow, Crown
6. Finding Chika: A Little Girl, an Earthquake, and the Making of a Family, Mitch Albom, Harper
7. The Beautiful Ones, Prince, Spiegel & Grau
8. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
9. Dear Girls, Ali Wong, Random House
10. Acid for the Children: A Memoir, Flea, Grand Central
11. Letters from an Astrophysicist, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Norton
12. In the Dream House: A Memoir, Carmen Maria Machado, Graywolf Press
13. Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers: The Texas Victory That Changed American History, Brian Kilmeade, Sentinel
14. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A Fck, Mark Manson, Harper
15. Edison, Edmund Morris, Random House
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
1. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
2. Unsheltered, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper Perennial
3. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper
4. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
5. Nine Perfect Strangers, Liane Moriarty, Flatiron Books
6. Killing Commendatore, Haruki Murakami, Vintage
7. The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood, Anchor
8. Before We Were Yours, Lisa Wingate, Ballantine
9. Every Breath, Nicholas Sparks, Grand Central
10. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow
11. The Great Alone, Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Griffin
12. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
13. There There (An Indies Introduce Title), Tommy Orange, Vintage
14. Ghosted, Rosie Walsh, Penguin
15. A Spark of Light, Jodi Picoult, Ballantine
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. The Library Book, Susan Orlean, S&S
2. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
3. Calypso, David Sedaris, Back Bay
4. On Desperate Ground, Hampton Sides, Anchor
5. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Managing Yourself, Harvard Business School Press
6. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness, Harvard Business Review Press
7. Upstream: Selected Essays, Mary Oliver, Penguin
8. 21 Lessons for the 21st Century, Yuval Noah Harari, Spiegel & Grau
9. Leadership: In Turbulent Times, Doris Kearns Goodwin, S&S
10. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau
11. In Pieces, Sally Field, Grand Central
12. The Spy and the Traitor, Ben Macintyre, Broadway Books
13. Classic Krakauer: Essays on Wilderness and Risk, Jon Krakauer, Anchor
14. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
15. Braving the Wilderness, Brené Brown, Random House
MASS MARKET
1. Doctor Sleep, Stephen King, Pocket
2. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell
3. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin
4. You Don’t Own Me, Mary Higgins Clark, Alafair Burke, Pocket
5. Dark Sacred Night, Michael Connelly, Vision
6. The House Next Door, James Patterson, Grand Central
7. Past Tense, Lee Child, Dell
8. The Goldfinch, Donna Tartt, Little Brown
9. Target: Alex Cross, James Patterson, Vision
10. The Cabin at the End of the World, Paul Tremblay, Morrow
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
1. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
2. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
3. Best Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
4. A Tale of Magic ..., Chris Colfer, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
5. The Midwinter Witch, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
6. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
7. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
8. Allies, Alan Gratz, Scholastic Press
9. Dog Man Guide to Creating Comics in 3-D, Kate Howard, Dav Pilkey (Illus.), Scholastic
10. White Bird: A Wonder Story, R.J. Palacio, Knopf Books for Young Readers
11. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
12. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
13. Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky, Kwame Mbalia, Rick Riordan Presents
14. Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks, Jason Reynolds, Alexander Nabaum (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
15. Beverly, Right Here, Kate DiCamillo, Candlewick
YOUNG ADULT
1. Call Down the Hawk, Maggie Stiefvater, Scholastic Press
2. The Fountains of Silence, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books
3. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
4. Looking for Alaska, John Green, Penguin
5. Turtles All the Way Down, John Green, Penguin
6. The Little Prince, Antoine de Saint-Exupery, Harvest
7. The Beautiful, Renée Ahdieh, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
8. The Fault in Our Stars, John Green, Penguin
9. Salt to the Sea, Ruta Sepetys, Penguin
10. Pumpkinheads, Rainbow Rowell, Faith Erin Hicks (Illus.), First Second
11. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
12. Frankly in Love, David Yoon, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
13. American Royals, Katharine McGee, Random House Books for Young Readers
14. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
15. Cursed, Thomas Wheeler, Frank Miller (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED
1. The Crayons’ Christmas, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Penguin Workshop
2. The Dinky Donkey, Craig Smith, Katz Cowley (Illus.), Scholastic
3. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
4. Sulwe, Lupita Nyong’o, Vashti Harrison (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
5. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
6. Five Little Thank-Yous, Cindy Jin, Dawn M. Cardona (Illus.), Little Simon
7. Good Night, Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
8. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
9. Dinosnores, Sandra Boynton, Workman
10. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
11. Grumpy Monkey, Suzanne Lang, Max Lang (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
12. The Wonky Donkey, Craig Smith, Katz Cowley (Illus.), Scholastic
13. The Pigeon HAS to Go to School!, Mo Willems, Hyperion Books for Children
14. Just Ask!: Be Different, Be Brave, Be You, Sonia Sotomayor, Rafael López (Illus.), Philomel Books
15. Dasher: How a Brave Little Doe Changed Christmas Forever, Matt Tavares, Candlewick
CHILDREN’S SERIES
1. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet. New in Series: Wrecking Ball
2. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
4. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
5. Arc of a Scythe (hardcover and paperback), Neal Shusterman, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers. New in Series: The Toll
6. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover and paperback), Mo Willems, Hyperion
7. Keeper of the Lost Cities (hardcover and paperback), Shannon Messenger, Aladdin. New in Series: Legacy
8. The Questioneers, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.), Abrams. New in Series: Sofia Valdez, Future Prez
9. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Ann Waldron, et al., Penguin Workshop
10. Dork Diaries (hardcover and paperback), Rachel Renée Russell, Aladdin