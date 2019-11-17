HARDCOVER FICTION

1. The Starless Sea, Erin Morgenstern, Doubleday

2. Olive, Again, Elizabeth Strout, Random House

3. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper

4. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam

5. Blue Moon, Lee Child, Delacorte Press

6. The Guardians, John Grisham, Doubleday

7. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese

8. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World

9. Agent Running in the Field, John le Carré, Viking

10. The Night Fire, Michael Connelly, Little Brown

11. The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books

12. Find Me, André Aciman, FSG

13. Nothing to See Here, Kevin Wilson, Ecco

14. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press

15. The Deserter, Nelson DeMille, Alex DeMille, S&S

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown

2. The Body, Bill Bryson, Doubleday

3. Catch and Kill, Ronan Farrow, Little Brown

4. Me, Elton John, Holt

5. Blowout, Rachel Maddow, Crown

6. Finding Chika: A Little Girl, an Earthquake, and the Making of a Family, Mitch Albom, Harper

7. The Beautiful Ones, Prince, Spiegel & Grau

8. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House

9. Dear Girls, Ali Wong, Random House

10. Acid for the Children: A Memoir, Flea, Grand Central

11. Letters from an Astrophysicist, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Norton

12. In the Dream House: A Memoir, Carmen Maria Machado, Graywolf Press

13. Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers: The Texas Victory That Changed American History, Brian Kilmeade, Sentinel

14. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A Fck, Mark Manson, Harper

15. Edison, Edmund Morris, Random House

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton

2. Unsheltered, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper Perennial

3. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper

4. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin

5. Nine Perfect Strangers, Liane Moriarty, Flatiron Books

6. Killing Commendatore, Haruki Murakami, Vintage

7. The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood, Anchor

8. Before We Were Yours, Lisa Wingate, Ballantine

9. Every Breath, Nicholas Sparks, Grand Central

10. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow

11. The Great Alone, Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Griffin

12. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin

13. There There (An Indies Introduce Title), Tommy Orange, Vintage

14. Ghosted, Rosie Walsh, Penguin

15. A Spark of Light, Jodi Picoult, Ballantine

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. The Library Book, Susan Orlean, S&S

2. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial

3. Calypso, David Sedaris, Back Bay

4. On Desperate Ground, Hampton Sides, Anchor

5. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Managing Yourself, Harvard Business School Press

6. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness, Harvard Business Review Press

7. Upstream: Selected Essays, Mary Oliver, Penguin

8. 21 Lessons for the 21st Century, Yuval Noah Harari, Spiegel & Grau

9. Leadership: In Turbulent Times, Doris Kearns Goodwin, S&S

10. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau

11. In Pieces, Sally Field, Grand Central

12. The Spy and the Traitor, Ben Macintyre, Broadway Books

13. Classic Krakauer: Essays on Wilderness and Risk, Jon Krakauer, Anchor

14. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press

15. Braving the Wilderness, Brené Brown, Random House

MASS MARKET

1. Doctor Sleep, Stephen King, Pocket

2. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell

3. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin

4. You Don’t Own Me, Mary Higgins Clark, Alafair Burke, Pocket

5. Dark Sacred Night, Michael Connelly, Vision

6. The House Next Door, James Patterson, Grand Central

7. Past Tense, Lee Child, Dell

8. The Goldfinch, Donna Tartt, Little Brown

9. Target: Alex Cross, James Patterson, Vision

10. The Cabin at the End of the World, Paul Tremblay, Morrow

EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS

1. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

2. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams

3. Best Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second

4. A Tale of Magic ..., Chris Colfer, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

5. The Midwinter Witch, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix

6. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

7. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

8. Allies, Alan Gratz, Scholastic Press

9. Dog Man Guide to Creating Comics in 3-D, Kate Howard, Dav Pilkey (Illus.), Scholastic

10. White Bird: A Wonder Story, R.J. Palacio, Knopf Books for Young Readers

11. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

12. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

13. Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky, Kwame Mbalia, Rick Riordan Presents

14. Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks, Jason Reynolds, Alexander Nabaum (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books

15. Beverly, Right Here, Kate DiCamillo, Candlewick

YOUNG ADULT

1. Call Down the Hawk, Maggie Stiefvater, Scholastic Press

2. The Fountains of Silence, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books

3. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray

4. Looking for Alaska, John Green, Penguin

5. Turtles All the Way Down, John Green, Penguin

6. The Little Prince, Antoine de Saint-Exupery, Harvest

7. The Beautiful, Renée Ahdieh, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers

8. The Fault in Our Stars, John Green, Penguin

9. Salt to the Sea, Ruta Sepetys, Penguin

10. Pumpkinheads, Rainbow Rowell, Faith Erin Hicks (Illus.), First Second

11. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers

12. Frankly in Love, David Yoon, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers

13. American Royals, Katharine McGee, Random House Books for Young Readers

14. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press

15. Cursed, Thomas Wheeler, Frank Miller (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED

1. The Crayons’ Christmas, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Penguin Workshop

2. The Dinky Donkey, Craig Smith, Katz Cowley (Illus.), Scholastic

3. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper

4. Sulwe, Lupita Nyong’o, Vashti Harrison (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

5. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial

6. Five Little Thank-Yous, Cindy Jin, Dawn M. Cardona (Illus.), Little Simon

7. Good Night, Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers

8. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam

9. Dinosnores, Sandra Boynton, Workman

10. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper

11. Grumpy Monkey, Suzanne Lang, Max Lang (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers

12. The Wonky Donkey, Craig Smith, Katz Cowley (Illus.), Scholastic

13. The Pigeon HAS to Go to School!, Mo Willems, Hyperion Books for Children

14. Just Ask!: Be Different, Be Brave, Be You, Sonia Sotomayor, Rafael López (Illus.), Philomel Books

15. Dasher: How a Brave Little Doe Changed Christmas Forever, Matt Tavares, Candlewick

CHILDREN’S SERIES

1. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet. New in Series: Wrecking Ball

2. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix

3. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books

4. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic

5. Arc of a Scythe (hardcover and paperback), Neal Shusterman, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers. New in Series: The Toll

6. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover and paperback), Mo Willems, Hyperion

7. Keeper of the Lost Cities (hardcover and paperback), Shannon Messenger, Aladdin. New in Series: Legacy

8. The Questioneers, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.), Abrams. New in Series: Sofia Valdez, Future Prez

9. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Ann Waldron, et al., Penguin Workshop

10. Dork Diaries (hardcover and paperback), Rachel Renée Russell, Aladdin

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.