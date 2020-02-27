02272020-cur-gaelicstorm

Gaelic Storm will perform on Friday, March 6, at the Mississippi Moon Bar.

Event: Gaelic Storm

Time/date: 8 p.m. Friday, March 6.

Site: Mississippi Moon Bar, Diamond Jo Casino, Port of Dubuque.

Cost: Tickets start at $20, plus taxes and fees, and are available at www.MoonBarRocks.com, Diamond Jo Casino’s B Connected counter, the Mississippi Moon Bar box office, or by calling 563-690-4800. Attendees must be 21 or older.

Online: www.gaelicstorm.com

Tidbits

• Gaelic Storm, the chart-topping, multinational band, combines traditional Celtic music with modern rock, country and folk influences.

• The band’s music has been featured in movies including “Titanic” and video games including “The Sims.”

• The band’s albums have enjoyed success on the Billboard World Music charts.

• In 2014, the band released a greatest hits album that spans one decade of its nearly 20-year career.

• Gaelic Storm plays more than 120 shows per year and has played onstage alongside Barenaked Ladies, Michael Franti and others.

• Gaelic Storm features Patrick Murphy on vocals, Steve Twigger on guitar and vocals, Ryan Lacey on drums, Pete Purvis on bagpipes and Katie Grennan on violin.

• Special guests Ballyheigue also will perform.

