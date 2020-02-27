Event: Gaelic Storm
Time/date: 8 p.m. Friday, March 6.
Site: Mississippi Moon Bar, Diamond Jo Casino, Port of Dubuque.
Cost: Tickets start at $20, plus taxes and fees, and are available at www.MoonBarRocks.com, Diamond Jo Casino’s B Connected counter, the Mississippi Moon Bar box office, or by calling 563-690-4800. Attendees must be 21 or older.
Online: www.gaelicstorm.com
Tidbits
• Gaelic Storm, the chart-topping, multinational band, combines traditional Celtic music with modern rock, country and folk influences.
• The band’s music has been featured in movies including “Titanic” and video games including “The Sims.”
• The band’s albums have enjoyed success on the Billboard World Music charts.
• In 2014, the band released a greatest hits album that spans one decade of its nearly 20-year career.
• Gaelic Storm plays more than 120 shows per year and has played onstage alongside Barenaked Ladies, Michael Franti and others.
• Gaelic Storm features Patrick Murphy on vocals, Steve Twigger on guitar and vocals, Ryan Lacey on drums, Pete Purvis on bagpipes and Katie Grennan on violin.
• Special guests Ballyheigue also will perform.