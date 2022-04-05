Event: “The Living Coast with Montopolis,” Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series.
Time/date: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 13.
Site: John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.
Cost: Starting at $19 for the general public; starting at $14 for UD faculty and staff, alumni, parents of current UD students, military and veterans; first ticket free for UD students, with additional tickets starting at $14. Ticket prices increase by $5 at midnight the day of the event. Tickets can be purchased from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 90 minutes prior to events at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
Tidbits
This orchestra chamber rock group will provide the musical backdrop to a cinematic experience with storytelling from Ben Hodges, a tenured professor in the civil, architectural and environmental engineering department at the University of Austin at Texas.
Throughout “The Living Coast with Montopolis,” surfers and sailors, shrimpers and oilmen, poets and scientists will share stories about this complicated region of beauty, industry and contradictions.
Montopolis is an indie chamber music group from Austin, Texas, that performs the works of composer Justin Sherburn.
The multimedia event combines live music with video and interactive storytelling meant to inspire people to consider how best to steward the land and the ocean for the next generation.
Hodges’ research focuses on water flow and transport behavior in lakes, rivers, estuaries and across the urban landscape.
The seven-piece ensemble performs an original score with members of the Austin Symphony Orchestra and Austin’s best country and rock musicians.
Using advanced 1D, 2D and 3D models, his research team and collaborators seek to understand these systems, where uncertainty and spatial and temporal variability of landscape, rainfall, runoff, wind and sunshine all play roles in the flow behavior.